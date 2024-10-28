Ben Fawkes' Sports Betting Substack
Best Monday Night Football bets
Recapping Sunday's Week 8 NFL games and best bets for Giants-Steelers
3 hrs ago
•
Ben Fawkes
3
80 Week 8 NFL best bets from sharp handicappers
Best bets to make from respected handicappers and sharp plays from oddsmakers
Oct 27
•
Ben Fawkes
6
College football Week 9 best bets from sharp handicappers
50 best bets gathered from respected handicappers, plus info from oddsmakers
Oct 26
•
Ben Fawkes
5
30 early Week 8 NFL best bets to make
Best bets to make from respected handicappers and betting info from sportsbooks
Oct 25
•
Ben Fawkes
4
Thursday Night Football best bets: Vikings-Rams
Info from bookmakers and best bets from handicappers for tonight's game
Oct 24
•
Ben Fawkes
8
Early Week 9 college football best bets to make
20 best bets gathered from respected handicappers, plus info from sportsbooks
Oct 23
•
Ben Fawkes
9
1
Best bets, public plays for NBA opening night
Which teams the public is betting tonight and a few best bets
Oct 22
•
Ben Fawkes
3
Best Monday Night Football bets
Recapping Sunday's Week 7 NFL games and best bets for both MNF games
Oct 21
•
Ben Fawkes
10
Week 7 NFL best bets to make from sharp bettors
Best bets to make from respected handicappers and betting info from sportsbooks
Oct 20
•
Ben Fawkes
11
100 Week 8 college football bets to make
Best bets gathered from respected handicappers, plus sharp action from oddsmakers
Oct 19
•
Ben Fawkes
3
1
25 early Week 7 NFL best bets to make
Best bets to make from respected handicappers and betting info from sportsbooks
Oct 18
•
Ben Fawkes
3
2
Thursday Night Football best bets: Broncos-Saints
Info from bookmakers and best bets from handicappers for tonight's game
Oct 17
•
Ben Fawkes
5
