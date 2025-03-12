When I started this Substack in January 2024, my goals were to make bettors smarter, hopefully make them some money and introduce them to websites and handicappers whom I thought were worth following. I wanted to create a safe space for beginning and intermediate bettors to ask questions, instill good habits and learn about the sports betting space without being inundated with “winning” seven-leg parlays that appear nightly on all forms of social media.

And, frankly, it was also a good outlet for me to experiment with content and get feedback on what users were looking for in the betting space after I was laid off and searching for a full-time role.

Over roughly the past 13 months, I’ve produced 277 articles on a variety of sports from golf to UFC to the NFL, and I’ve had an absolute blast doing it. I can’t thank you enough for all of your support and feedback, and can’t express how much each subscription truly has meant to me. I’m as shocked as anyone that there are currently over 5,000 free subscribers to this newsletter, but clearly people have enjoyed the content.

There is certainly a lot more I’d love to do with this Substack and ways I think it can improve after doing it for a year. And while this Substack isn’t going away permanently, I just started a new full-time role as the Senior Sports Betting Analyst at Yahoo Sports on Monday, and my content will instead be featured on Yahoo platforms. I hope that you’ll follow me there to read, listen and watch my work.

As a result, I’ve paused all subscriptions for the time being. If anyone would like a pro-rated refund on their paid subscription, please DM me on Substack and we can make that happen.

In the meantime, be on the lookout for my first article for Yahoo Sports on Selection Sunday after the lines come out.

And remember: It’s not goodbye, it’s just see you later.

Best,

-Ben