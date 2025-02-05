With a few days still remaining before Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, more money is flowing into sportsbooks, although the vast majority will be bet this weekend.

“Probably 60% of our Super Bowl action will come on Sunday,” Christian Cipollini, a trader at BetMGM, told me over the phone this week. As for the majority of action so far, bettors seem to be lining up behind the Philadelphia Eagles moneyline or the Kansas City Chiefs to cover the spread. Over 57% of the bets and 54% of the handle at DraftKings Sportsbook are on Chiefs -1.5, while 55% of wagers and 53% of money-line bets are on the Eagles +100.

Of the 22 states that BetMGM operates in, 21 of them had the majority of wagers on the Eagles to win, as you can see in the graphic below.

The lone holdout state backing the Chiefs? Kansas, of course.

And while I haven’t heard of any seven-figure wagers coming in just yet, I can report that one bettor at BetMGM in Nevada did wager $1.1 million on the Eagles, distributed among across two wagers:

$800,000 on Eagles ML +110

$300,000 on Eagles 1H +0.5

Below, I’ve compiled over 50 Super Bowl wagers from respected handicappers from a variety of articles, streams and podcasts and put them all in one place for you, sorted by team and type of wager. I’m also tracking all the biggest Super Bowl wagers in the file below:

DraftKings public betting info

ESPN BET

57.1% of bets and 59.8% of handle are on Eagles (+1.5, opened +1.5)

55.7% of bets and 57.7% of handle are on Eagles ML (Even)

86.6% of bets and 81.3% of handle are on OVER (48.5, opened 49.5)

55 Super Bowl LIX best bets from handicappers

Spread/total

Eagles ML +115 — Drew Dinsick, NBC Sports Bet

Eagles +1.5 — Todd Fuhrman, CBS Sports

Chiefs -1.5 — Chris Farley, pro bettor

Chiefs -1.5 — Matt Freedman, Fantasy Life