Super Bowl LIX will be the biggest wagering event in U.S. sports betting history, as estimates put the amount that will be bet on Chiefs-Eagles at over $1.5 billion across the 38 states with legal sports betting in the country.

“We opened Chiefs -1.5, which is still where we’re sitting,” Thomas Gable, sportsbook director at The Borgata in Atlantic City told me this week. “I was a little surprised because we sit in Eagles country and always get heavy action on them, but when we went live right after the AFC Championship Game, all of the initial bets were on Chiefs and the over before we took any Philadelphia money. It’s balanced out since then and there has been decent two-way action.”

We saw multiple bets of $1 million or greater for last year’s Super Bowl, and I expect there to be several more made for this year’s game. I’ll be covering them all in this file up until kickoff next Sunday.

I’m also keeping a running list behind the pay wall of bets that respected handicappers have made on the Super Bowl and I’m planning several Substack Lives next week with respected handicappers — which will be available to paid subscribers — to talk about their Super Bowl wagers and betting strategy.

Be sure to check out these articles from Patrick Everson and Todd Dewey on what Super Bowl LIX props the sharps were betting on opening night at the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook. It’s a fun night every year.

DraftKings public betting info

DK betting splits are available here

BetMGM

Five most bet player props (by total wagers)

Dallas Goedert over 51.5 receiving yards (up from 48.5) Xavier Worthy over 5.5 rushing yards (up from 4.5) Saquon Barkley over 115.5 rushing yards (up from 113.5) Patrick Mahomes longest rush over 11.5 yards Patrick Mahomes over 5.5 rushing attempts

Biggest Super Bowl LIX wagers

Spread/total/ML

$110,000 on UNDER 49.5 at Caesars

$63,370 on Chiefs ML (-135) at BetRivers

$55,000 on Chiefs ML (-132) at BetRivers

$50,000 on Under 50 at Station Casinos

$50,000 on Eagles ML +115 at Rampart Casino in Vegas

Futures

$200,000 on Eagles at +275 odds at Caesars

$22,000 on Chiefs at +650 odds at DraftKings

$50,000 on Eagles at +700 odds at Borgata (NJ)

$50,000 on Chiefs at +210 odds at Caesars

$5,000 on Eagles at 17-1 odds at DraftKings

$4,000 on Chiefs over Eagles Super Bowl exacta at 55-1 odds at Circa Sports

Prop bets

$51,000 on there NOT to be an Octopus (Same Player Scores TD + subsequent two-point conversion at -3335 odds at BetRivers

$22,000 on NO safety at -1100 odds at Rampart Casino

MVP

$25,000 on Travis Kelce at 15-1 odds at BetMGM

$20,000 on Patrick Mahomes at +110 odds at Caesars

$550 on Jake Elliot at 1,000-1 odds at Caesars

$250 on Darius Slay at 500-1 odds at Caesars

25 early Super Bowl LIX bets from handicappers