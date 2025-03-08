Best bets, public plays for Saturday's huge college basketball slate
Best bets from respected handicappers, plus where the public is betting
March Madness is rapidly approaching and today there are three big ranked-on-ranked matchups, including a showdown between No. 1 Auburn (-7.5, 178.5) and No. 7 Alabama. We also have St. John’s and Marquette (-3.5, 144.5) tipping off at noon ET and Duke (-9.5, 157.5) traveling to UNC at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. Not to mention Missouri (-6.5, 171.5) hosting Kentucky at noon ET.
Thomas Gable, sportsbook director at The Borgata in Atlantic City, texted me this morning three college basketball sides/totals that have received sharp action:
Missouri -5.5
Marquette -2.5/-3
DePaul PK
Without much time before tip-off of some of these games, I’ll get right down to the picks from some sharp college basketball handicappers.
Here are the public plays for Saturday’s games at DraftKings and BetMGM, and 20 best bets that I’ve gathered from some terrific college basketball handicappers at different outlets.
Have a great Saturday!
Lopsided public plays at DraftKings:
88% of bets, 90% of $$ on Notre Dame -3.5
84% of 🎟️, 85% of 💰 on Tennessee -14.5
78% of 🎟️, 82% of 💰 on NC State -1.5
78% of 🎟️, 84% of 💰 on Georgetown +1
77% of 🎟️, 90% of 💰 on Utah State -22.5
76% of 🎟️, 93% of 💰 on Xavier -11.5
75% of 🎟️, 85% of 💰 on Indiana -2.5
Full DraftKings betting splits available here
BetMGM
Most bet games overall (by total wagers)
St. John’s at Marquette
Kentucky at Missouri
Duke at North Carolina
Alabama at Auburn
Mississippi State at Arkansas
Most bet teams – Moneyline (by total wagers)
St. John's +154
Arkansas -125
Kentucky +220
North Carolina +360
Arizona +155
Most bet teams – Spread (by total wagers)
St. John’s +3.5
Duke -9.5
Alabama +7.5
Kentucky +6.5
Iowa State -6.5