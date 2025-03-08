March Madness is rapidly approaching and today there are three big ranked-on-ranked matchups, including a showdown between No. 1 Auburn (-7.5, 178.5) and No. 7 Alabama. We also have St. John’s and Marquette (-3.5, 144.5) tipping off at noon ET and Duke (-9.5, 157.5) traveling to UNC at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. Not to mention Missouri (-6.5, 171.5) hosting Kentucky at noon ET.

Thomas Gable, sportsbook director at The Borgata in Atlantic City, texted me this morning three college basketball sides/totals that have received sharp action:

Missouri -5.5

Marquette -2.5/-3

DePaul PK

Without much time before tip-off of some of these games, I’ll get right down to the picks from some sharp college basketball handicappers.

Here are the public plays for Saturday’s games at DraftKings and BetMGM, and 20 best bets that I’ve gathered from some terrific college basketball handicappers at different outlets.

Lopsided public plays at DraftKings:

88% of bets, 90% of $$ on Notre Dame -3.5

84% of 🎟️, 85% of 💰 on Tennessee -14.5

78% of 🎟️, 82% of 💰 on NC State -1.5

78% of 🎟️, 84% of 💰 on Georgetown +1

77% of 🎟️, 90% of 💰 on Utah State -22.5

76% of 🎟️, 93% of 💰 on Xavier -11.5

75% of 🎟️, 85% of 💰 on Indiana -2.5

BetMGM

Most bet games overall (by total wagers)

St. John’s at Marquette Kentucky at Missouri Duke at North Carolina Alabama at Auburn Mississippi State at Arkansas

Most bet teams – Moneyline (by total wagers)

St. John's +154 Arkansas -125 Kentucky +220 North Carolina +360 Arizona +155

Most bet teams – Spread (by total wagers)

St. John’s +3.5 Duke -9.5 Alabama +7.5 Kentucky +6.5 Iowa State -6.5

Best bets for Saturday’s college basketball games