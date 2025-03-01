February flew by and somehow it’s already March 1, which means that we’re only a few weeks away from March Madness and some of the best betting days of the year. Today, there are four ranked-on-ranked matchups, including a showdown between No. 1 Auburn (-5.5, 165.5) at No. 17 Kentucky.

Thomas Gable, sportsbook director at The Borgata in Atlantic City, texted me this morning three college basketball sides/totals that have received sharp action:

Cincinnati +14

Auburn-Kentucky Over 165.5

Texas Tech +4.5

Several handicappers below the pay wall also like Cincinnati to cover at Houston today.

Without very much time before tip-off of some of these games, I’ll get right down to the picks from some sharp college basketball handicappers.

Here are the public plays for Saturday’s games at DraftKings and BetMGM, and 30 best bets that I’ve gathered from some terrific college basketball handicappers at different outlets.

Lopsided public plays at DraftKings:

88% of bets, 83% of $$ on Indiana -1.5

87% of 🎟️, 91% of 💰 on Clemson -6.5

85% of 🎟️, 81% of 💰 on Duke -22.5

84% of 🎟️, 76% of 💰 on Maryland -5.5

80% of 🎟️, 94% of 💰 on St. Joe’s -8.5

74% of 🎟️, 89% of 💰 on UConn -6.5

73% of 🎟️, 79% of 💰 on Auburn -4.5

73% of 🎟️, 56% of 💰 on Texas Tech +4.5

71% of 🎟️, 96% of 💰 on Oregon -7.5

71% of 🎟️, 93% of 💰 on Villanova -6.5

Full DraftKings betting splits available here

BetMGM

Most bet games (by total wagers)

Auburn-Kentucky Maryland-Penn State Clemson-Virginia Alabama-Tennessee Texas Tech-Kansas

Most bet teams – Moneyline (by total wagers)

Kentucky +185 Maryland -210 Alabama +150 Texas Tech +165 Clemson -300

Most bet teams – Spread (by total wagers)

Auburn -5.5 Maryland -4.5 Clemson -6.5 Alabama +4.5 Texas Tech +4.5

Best bets for Saturday’s college basketball games