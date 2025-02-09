After two long weeks, we’ve finally made it to Super Bowl Sunday. The Kansas City Chiefs (-1, 48.5) remain short favorites against the Philadelphia Eagles, although we’ve seen a few books hit pick-em before bouncing back up to Chiefs -1.

The best result for sportsbooks varies a bit based on futures liability and game betting by book, but there is a ton of support for the Eagles on the money-line, and the books will certainly be rooting against a big game from Saquon Barkley.

“They’ve bet Saquon over yards, to win the MVP, they’ve bet him to score a TD and first TD,” Johnny Avello, sportsbook director at DraftKings told me earlier this week. Barkley to rush for over 110.5 yards is the most-bet Super Bowl player prop at BetMGM sportsbooks, although respected money has come in on the under to push the total down a few yards. And Barkley has more than double the bets of any other player to score an anytime TD at Caesars Sportsbook.

Below, I’ve gathered 100 Super Bowl wagers from respected handicappers from a variety of articles, streams and podcasts and put them all in one place for you, sorted by team and type of wager.

I’d highly recommend checking out a few minutes of Captain Jack’s SuperStream 59 and Rob Pizzola’s Super Bowl LIX Prop Betting Extravaganza, both of which are free on YouTube. A lot of sharp bettors came on and gave a prop bet or two, along with their explanation. I’ve summarized many of them behind the pay wall below for your convenience.

Good luck with your wagers today! And remember that it’s only one game, so don’t use more of your bankroll than you should. You can always bet live once you’ve gotten a bit of information on the game as well, or to get a better number (remember that the Chiefs were down 24-14 at halftime in the last Super Bowl these two teams played).

DraftKings public betting info

DK betting splits are available here

ESPN BET

55.2% of bets and 59.3% of handle are on Eagles (+1, opened +1.5)

49.2% of bets and 50.1% of handle are on Chiefs ML (-115)

72.8% of bets and 72.6% of handle are on OVER (48.5, opened 49.5)

BetMGM

Five most-bet player props (by ticket count)

Saquon Barkley over 110.5 rushing yards Patrick Mahomes over 5.5 rushing attempts Dallas Goedert over 49.5 receiving yards Xavier Worthy over 5.5 rushing yards Jalen Hurts over 210.5 passing yards

Most bet (tickets) players to score anytime touchdown

Saquon Barkley -200 Jalen Hurts -115 Travis Kelce +125 Patrick Mahomes +400 Xavier Worthy +155

Most bet (tickets) players to score 1st touchdown

Saquon Barkley +400 Jalen Hurts +650 Kareem Hunt +900 Travis Kelce +1000 Xavier Worthy +1200

80 Super Bowl LIX best bets from sharp bettors

Spread/total

Eagles ML +115 — Drew Dinsick, NBC Sports Bet

Eagles ML +103 — Joe Brennan, CEO of Prime Sports

Eagles ML -105 — Andy Molitor, Deep Dive newsletter

Eagles ML -105 — Derek Carty, THE BLITZ

Eagles ML -106 — “Captain Jack” Andrews, pro bettor

Eagles +1.5 — Todd Fuhrman, CBS Sports

Eagles +1.5 — Sam Panayotovich, Chicken Dinner podcast

Chiefs -1.5 — Chris Farley, pro bettor

Chiefs -1.5 — Matt Freedman, Fantasy Life

Chiefs -1 — Jason Logan, Covers