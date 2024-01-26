Why subscribe?

Growing up in Brooklyn, New York, you’re always around gambling. When I got a job at ESPN and first began worked on sports betting content on a daily basis, I fell in love with betting as a different prism through which to view sports. No longer was the question, “Which team won?” It was instead, “Which team won … and by how much.” And also, “What was that guy’s nickname in Vegas?”

It allowed me to look at games differently, appreciate media members (Al Michaels, Chris Berman, Brent Musburger) who understood the odds and their significance in a particular game — and that sports betting content didn’t always need to involve making a pick. The odds could help tell the story of a game and enhance a broadcast — without making the home team -3.5 a “stone-cold lock.” There were better ways to build a mousetrap.

I’m doing some freelance work at the moment in between full-time jobs, so this seemed like a good opportunity to experiment with a Substack. I’m always open on how to improve and what readers would like to see. My hope is that you come away with more informed decisions regarding the bets you make — and don’t make.

My goals (and what you’ll get as a paying subscriber):

-Reporting on betting action from my regular conversations with bookmakers and bettors

-A space to make sports betting more accessible to newer bettors

-Aggregating picks, interesting betting trends on important games from a variety of handicappers into one place

-Interviews with people in the sports and sports betting space