It’s a massive day of college football, and we’ve seen some line movement in one of the biggest games as No. 3 Georgia was a 3-point road favorite at No. 16 Ole Miss, but the line has come down to -1.5.

Week 11 College Football public betting info

BetMGM

Most bet games (total bets)

Georgia-Ole Miss Alabama-LSU Michigan-Indiana

Most bet teams (total bets)

Georgia -3 LSU +3 Indiana -14.5

Most bet teams (total $$)

Georgia -3 LSU +3 Indiana -14.5

DraftKings

Week 11 lopsided sides (by total number of bets):

91% of 🎟️ on Oregon -23.5

88% on Georgia -2

88% on Iowa St -2.5

87% on Army -6

87% on Boise St -23.5

85% on Penn St -12.5

85% on Clemson -6

83% on Miami (FL) -10

83% on James Madison -14.5

80% on Washington St -20.5

Week 11 CFB sharp plays via sportsbook directors

From Joe Brennan at Prime Sports:

UConn -7.5

South Carolina -6

North Texas +5.5

Maryland +23.5

Utah +3.5

From Thomas Gable at The Borgata:

Washington +13.5, now +12.5 at Penn State

Georgia Tech +10.5, now +9.5 vs Miami (FL)

UConn-UAB Under 55.5, now 55

From Jeff Sherman at Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook

Virginia +7.5

Navy -3

Utah +3.5

UCF +3

UConn -7

Hawai’i +13.5

Week 11 College Football Best Bets

Rutgers +6.5 (vs. Minnesota) — Stuckey, Action✅

—

Boston College -2 (vs. Syracuse) — Stuckey✅

Boston College ML -120 — Tim Murray, VSiN✅

—

Texas -21.5 — Chris Fallica, FOX Sports✅

Florida-Texas UNDER 48 — Chris Fallica❌

Texas team total OVER 34.5 — Collin Wilson, Action✅

Florida team total Under 13.5 — Chris Fallica❌

—

South Florida +3 (vs. Navy) — Stuckey❌

Navy -3 — Chuck Edel✅

—

Ole Miss +3 (vs. Georgia) — Stuckey✅

Ole Miss +3 — Brad Powers, pro bettor✅

Ole Miss +3 — Chris Fallica✅

Georgia team total UNDER 27.5 — Collin Wilson✅

—

North Texas +6 (vs. Army) — Stuckey❌

North Texas +6 — Brad Powers❌

North Texas +6 — Tim Murray❌

North Texas +6 — Doug Kezirian, OnlyPlayers.com❌

Army-North Texas OVER 62 — Doug Kezirian❌

—

Indiana 1H -7.5 (vs. Michigan) — Collin Wilson✅

Indiana -14 — Pam Maldonado, ESPN❌

Michigan-Indiana UNDER 50 — Randy McKay, pro bettor✅

Michigan-Indiana UNDER 50 — Chuck Edel, pro bettor✅

—

Kansas +3 — Thor Nystrom, Fantasy Life✅

Kansas +3 — Stuckey✅

Kansas +3 — Chris Fallica✅

Kansas +3 — Wes Reynolds✅

Iowa State -3 — Paul Stone❌

—

LSU +3 — Paul Stone, pro bettor

LSU +3 — Stuckey

LSU +3 — Matt Youmans