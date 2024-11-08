There’s so much college football action that I decided it was worth it to make another entry today. I spoke to a couple of bookmakers this week — Thomas Gable, sportsbook director at The Borgata in Atlantic City, and Seamus Magee, BetMGM trader — on four of the biggest games on tomorrow’s slate, so I’ve added those conversations below.

I’ve also updated the file with a bunch more best bets from college football handicappers since my Wednesday file. We’re up to over 60 aggregated wagers below the paywall.

Week 11 College Football public betting info

BetMGM

Most bet games (tickets)

Georgia-Ole Miss Alabama-LSU Michigan-Indiana

Most bet teams (tickets)

Georgia -3 LSU +3 Indiana -14.5

Most bet teams (handle)

Georgia -3 LSU +3 Indiana -14.5

Most bet Overs (tickets)

Michigan-Indiana 49.5 Alabama-LSU 58.5 Colorado-Texas Tech 62.5

Most bet Unders (tickets)

Georgia-Ole Miss 55.5 Mississippi State-Tennessee 61.5 Iowa State-Kansas 50.5

Most bet underdogs to win (tickets)

LSU +125 Michigan +450 Mizzou +115

Conversations with bookmakers on four big Week 11 CFB games

Odds listed from BetMGM

No. 11 Alabama (-3, 58.5) at No. 14 LSU

Gable: “We opened Bama laying 2.5 and it’s up to 3 now. Early money came in on Bama laying the -2.5. Three is probably the right number, we moved very early on to get to 4. I think it’s probably going to remain there. Total is 58.5, up a point from where we opened. Decent amount of money on the over right now. Overall at 3, it’s been drawing good two-way action.”

Magee: “This game opened Bama -2.5 and some sharp action moved it to 3 where we’re at. Some people taking some shots on the LSU ML. We’ll see how parlays factor in, but it feels like this is the whole season for LSU. Touch more LSU money on the spread as well. Right now, Alabama would be better result for us but a lot can change between now and kickoff.”

No. 2 Georgia (-2.5, 54.5) at No. 16 Ole Miss

Gable: “This one we haven’t moved off of Georgia -2.5. We’ve actually gotten some Ole Miss money here, no one respected has come in on Georgia yet at this price. Total is 54.5, which is right where we opened. It touched 55 but then game right down. One of the marquee matchups of the weekend, I expect this game to draw some pretty good handle.”

Magee: “One-way traffic on the Georgia ML about -135 there. This opened -2.5 and pretty much stayed there for the most part. Not a lot of believers in Ole Miss. If you look at the box score, they’ve been one of the better teams this year. We’re definitely going to need Ole Miss in this one, outright would be great. Not much on the total.”

Michigan at No. 8 Indiana (-14.5, 49.5)

Gable: “Indiana is up to -14.5 here, we opened them -12.5. They’ve been getting bet. I expect to get some Michigan buyback at 14.5 to bring it back down to 14, we’ll see what we can get. You never see Indiana a two-TD favorite over Michigan, certainly no one expected this to be the spread before the season. The total is 49.5, which went down to 49 and now back up to 49.5. Very surprising Indiana season, they’ve had a heck of a year. It seems like every week they attract action from the bettors. They’re going to continue to back them until something happens.”

Magee: “This opened at 12.5 and got bet up to 14.5 where we are right now. Indiana being bet at every number, we’re going to need Michigan to keep it close.”

No. 21 Colorado (-4.5, 62.5) at Texas Tech

Gable: “We opened Colorado -2.5, did take some early sharp money on them laying the 2.5. They got some money laying 3, so up to 3.5. Total is 62.5, no movement there. Early respected money on Colorado.”

Magee: “This line opened 2.5, has been bet up to 4. We were at 3.5 and getting two-way action, but sharp money pushed it to 4. Not a need right now, but by kickoff we’ll need Texas Tech. Some early interest on the over, but still sitting at 62.5.”

Week 11 College Football Best Bets