35 Week 10 NFL bets to make right now
Best bets to make from respected handicappers and betting info from sportsbooks
It’s another important week in the NFL and for the first time in a long time we were treated to a terrific Thursday Night Football game last night between the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals. The Ravens (-6) won 35-34 after a failed Bengals two-point conversion attempt, and although it will be little consolation to Cincinnati, Joe Burrow improved to 17-3 against the spread as an underdog of at least three points.
The betting public is all over the Detroit Lions (-3.5) this week on Sunday Night Football at the Houston Texans, along with the Minnesota Vikings, who are looking more and more likely to be facing backup Mac Jones in Jacksonville as opposed to Trevor Lawrence. The Buffalo Bills (-3.5 at Colts) and Atlanta Falcons (-3.5 at Saints) are popular public plays as well.
“There are seven games on Sunday with favorites of 6 or more points, and we will be cheering for a few of those teams to lose,” Christian Cipollini, BetMGM trading manager said in a statement. “The Lions are the most bet team to cover in Week 10. Detroit (7-1 ATS) has been good to bettors and the sportsbook needs the Texans to at least cover.”
Below, I’ve aggregated 35 early Week 10 NFL best bets from respected handicappers for you, along with public betting info from BetMGM. I’ll have much more information — including sharp plays from oddsmakers — in my usual Sunday morning NFL post.
Have a great Friday!
BetMGM Week 10 NFL public betting info
Most bet games (total bets)
Lions-Texans
Steelers-Commanders
Falcons-Saints
Most bet teams (total bets)
Lions -3.5
Bills -4
Steelers +3
Most bet teams (total $$)
Lions -3.5
Steelers +3
49ers -6.5
Most bet Overs (tickets)
Eagles-Cowboys 43.5
Steelers-Commanders 45
Broncos-Chiefs 41.5
Most bet Unders (tickets)
Bills-Colts 47.5
Patriots-Bears 39
Giants-Panthers 40.5
Most bet underdogs to win (tickets)
Steelers +130
Broncos +310
Patriots +220