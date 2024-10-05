Week 6 college football best bets to make
75 best bets gathered from respected handicappers, plus info from sportsbooks
It is very early in the morning out in Las Vegas, so we’ll get right to the picks on this Saturday.
From Thomas Gable, sportsbook director at The Borgata in New Jersey, here are four sharp plays this morning:
UConn -18
Michigan-Washington Under 41.5
Minnesota-USC Under 47
Virginia -1
I’ve gathered over 75 best bets on the weekend’s college football games from some respected handicappers below to help you with your wagers today.
Week 6 college football public betting info
BetMGM
Most bet games (tickets)
Missouri-Texas A&M
Iowa-Ohio State
Tennessee-Arkansas
Most bet teams (tickets)
Tennessee -13.5
Ohio State -18.5
Missouri +2.5
Most bet teams (handle)
Navy -10.5
Tennessee -13.5
Ohio State -18.5
Most bet Overs (tickets)
Navy-Air Force 36.5
Iowa-Ohio State 46.5
UCLA-Penn State 46.5
Most bet Unders (tickets)
Missouri-Texas A&M
Indiana-Northwestern
USC-Minnesota 47.5
Most bet underdogs to win (tickets)
Missouri +115
Michigan +100
UCLA +2000
DraftKings
Week 6 college football bets
Minnesota +8.5 (vs. USC) — Matt Youmans, VSiN
Minnesota +9 — Wes Reynolds, VSiN
Minnesota +9 — Stuckey, Action Network
Minnesota +9 — Chris Fallica, FOX Sports
USC-Minnesota UNDER 49.5 — Randy McKay, pro bettor