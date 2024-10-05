It is very early in the morning out in Las Vegas, so we’ll get right to the picks on this Saturday.

From Thomas Gable, sportsbook director at The Borgata in New Jersey, here are four sharp plays this morning:

UConn -18

Michigan-Washington Under 41.5

Minnesota-USC Under 47

Virginia -1

I’ve gathered over 75 best bets on the weekend’s college football games from some respected handicappers below to help you with your wagers today.

Week 6 college football public betting info

BetMGM

Most bet games (tickets)

Missouri-Texas A&M Iowa-Ohio State Tennessee-Arkansas

Most bet teams (tickets)

Tennessee -13.5 Ohio State -18.5 Missouri +2.5

Most bet teams (handle)

Navy -10.5 Tennessee -13.5 Ohio State -18.5

Most bet Overs (tickets)

Navy-Air Force 36.5 Iowa-Ohio State 46.5 UCLA-Penn State 46.5

Most bet Unders (tickets)

Missouri-Texas A&M Indiana-Northwestern USC-Minnesota 47.5

Most bet underdogs to win (tickets)

Missouri +115 Michigan +100 UCLA +2000

DraftKings

Week 6 college football bets

Minnesota +8.5 (vs. USC) — Matt Youmans, VSiN

Minnesota +9 — Wes Reynolds, VSiN

Minnesota +9 — Stuckey, Action Network

Minnesota +9 — Chris Fallica, FOX Sports

USC-Minnesota UNDER 49.5 — Randy McKay, pro bettor