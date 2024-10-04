Week 6 of the college football season has arrived and while there isn’t a marquee matchup like Alabama-Georgia was last weekend, there are plenty of intriguing games on the slate.

One interesting note: No. 10 Michigan (+1.5) is currently an underdog at Washington on Saturday. If the Wolverines close as an underdog, it would be the first time since the 1978 FBS/FCS split that a reigning national champion ranked in the top 10 has been an underdog to an unranked team, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

I’ll have much more info from bookmakers and best bets in my full college football report tomorrow morning, but I’ve gathered over 50 best bets on the weekend’s college football games from some respected handicappers to hold you over today.

Week 5 college football public betting info

BetMGM

Most bet games (total bets)

Syracuse-UNLV Michigan State-Oregon Tennessee-Arkansas

Most bet teams (total bets)

Tennessee -13.5 UNLV -6.5 Michigan +1.5

Most bet teams (total $$)

Navy -9 Alabama -23.5 Tennessee -13.5

Most bet Overs (tickets)

Michigan State-Oregon 52.5 Iowa-Ohio State 45.5 Syracuse-UNLV 57.5

Most bet Unders (tickets)

Baylor-Iowa State 44.5 Indiana-Northwestern 41.5 USC-Minnesota 49.5

Most bet (tickets) underdogs to win:

Michigan +100 Missouri +115 Michigan State +1200

DraftKings

Fanatics

Week 6 college football bets

Oregon -23 (vs. Michigan State) — Collin Wilson, Action

Minnesota +8.5 (vs. USC) — Matt Youmans, VSiN

Minnesota +9 — Wes Reynolds, VSiN

Minnesota +9 — Stuckey, Action Network