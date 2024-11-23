I still can’t believe it’s Week 13 of the college football season, but with a full slate of games there are plenty of opportunities for wagering. Let’s enjoy it.

The biggest matchup today comes at noon with No. 5 Indiana heading to No. 2 Ohio State (-10, 52.5). This line has dipped from Ohio State -13.5 earlier this week, but betting on it has varied by book. At BetMGM sportsbooks nationwide, Ohio State to cover has the most bets and most total dollars wagered of any game.

“Very good action on the game as expected, Thomas Gable, sportsbook director at The Borgata texted me. “Currently we need Indiana for a small decision, but with 90 minutes to kickoff, there will still be a lot of money coming in.”

At BetMGM nationally, it was a little different story. “Ohio State-Indiana is by far the most bet game on Saturday” BetMGM college football trader Seamus Magee said in release. “There are 4X the number of bets on Indiana (+325) to win than any other team. Ohio State winning but Indiana covering is the best outcome for the sportsbook.”

And at Prime Sportsbook, which tends to cater to sharper bettors, Prime executive chairman Joe Brennan told me regarding Indiana-Ohio State, “Balanced game right now, but still preparing for an Ohio State move sometime before the coin is in the air. About 53% of the tickets favoring Indiana and 53% of the handle on Ohio State. Smart money with a small lean on Indy, but one bet could erase that.”

Below I’ve gathered 100 best bets on the weekend’s CFB games from respected handicappers, along with sharp plays from a few books, notable bets and public betting information.

Week 13 college football public betting info

BetMGM

Most bet games (tickets)

Ohio State-Indiana Colorado-Kansas Ole Miss-Florida

Most bet teams (tickets)

Ohio State -10.5 Colorado -2.5 Ole Miss -11.5

Most bet teams ($$)

Ohio State -10.5 Colorado -2.5 Ole Miss -11.5

Most bet Overs (tickets)

Indiana-Ohio State 52.5 Army-Notre Dame 45.5 Colorado-Kansas 59.5

Most bet Unders (tickets)

Wake Forest-Miami 68.5 Ole Miss-Florida 55.5 Alabama-Oklahoma 46.5

Most bet underdogs to win (tickets)

Indiana +325 Army +500 Kansas +125

DraftKings

Sharp plays and information from oddsmakers

Joe Brennan, Prime Sports

Biggest needs:

Virginia +11 over SMU

Colorado -2.5 over Kansas

Florida +12.5 over Mississippi

Stanford +15.5 over Cal

Southern Miss +24 over S. Alabama

Sharp money:

Penn State -12 over Minnesota

Miss -12.5 over FLA

Tennessee -41.5 over UTEP

Troy +8 over UL Lafayette

Texas State -21.5 over Georgia State

Big bets taken:

Tulsa +18.5

South Alabama -24

East Carolina-North Texas OVER 72.5

Georgia State-Texas State UNDER 60

Also heavy on Tulsa, Troy and New Mexico St.

Thomas Gable, Borgata

Texas State -20.5

UNC-Boston College UNDER 51.5

Jeff Sherman

Pitt +8.5

Wake Forest +25

Ole Miss -11

Maryland +6.5

Indiana +12

Rutgers +1

Utah State -4

Troy +10

Auburn +2.5

Week 13 college football best bets

Early games

UConn +10.5 (at Syracuse) — Tim Murray, VSiN✅

—

James Madison -6.5 (at App State) — Thor Nystrom, Fantasy Life

App State +7 — Pam Maldonado, ESPN

—

Illinois-Rutgers UNDER 47.5 — Sharp Hunter app❌

—

Boston College +2.5 — Alex White, Sports by the Book✅

Boston College +2.5 — Doug Kezirian, Onlyplayers.com✅

Boston College +3.5 (vs. UNC) — Julian Edlow, DK Network✅

Boston College +3.5 — Stuckey, Action✅

Boston College-UNC UNDER 54 — Chuck Edel, pro bettor❌

Boston College-UNC UNDER 54 — Randy McKay, pro bettor❌

—

Ole Miss-Florida OVER 55.5 — Pam Maldonado❌

Ole Miss -10 — Collin Wilson, Action❌

Florida +13 — Alex White✅

Ole Miss team total OVER 34.5 — Collin Wilson❌

—

Maryland +6.5 (vs. Iowa) — Chris Fallica❌

Maryland +7 — Stuckey❌

—

Ohio State -13.5 (vs. Indiana) — Collin Wilson✅

Indiana +11 — Las Vegas Cris, pro bettor❌

Ohio State -10.5 — Tom Casale✅

Indiana-Ohio State OVER 52 — Collin Wilson✅

Indiana-Ohio State UNDER 53.5 — Tim Murray✅

Indiana-Ohio State UNDER 53.5 — Randy McKay✅

—