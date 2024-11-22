Week 12 of the NFL season is here, and hopefully we’ll have more games like the Thursday Night Football classic between the Browns and Steelers last night that looked like it was played in a snow globe. It’s a good reminder to always check weather reports for NFL games — especially this time of year — and to understand the importance of the different types of weather (snow, rain, wind) to the odds and public perception. And also to remember that live betting is always an option if the elements change quickly and complete change the game.

Just because a game has a lot of snow, doesn’t make it an automatic UNDER play, as the Browns-Steelers going OVER last night reminded us. Remember that offensive players know where they are going on every play, which is an advantage in the snow.

For the rest of the Week 12 games, the No. 1 public side is once again the Detroit Lions. Lions -7.5 (at Colts) is the most-bet side by both total wagers and total dollars at both BetMGM and DraftKings. However, one oddsmaker told me that he received sharp action at Colts +8, moving them down to +7.5. I wrote more about the Lions in an article for The Athletic today.

Below, I’ve aggregated 50 early Week 12 NFL best bets from respected handicappers for you, along with public betting info from ESPN BET, DraftKings, BetRivers and BetMGM.

I’ll have much more information — including sharp plays from oddsmakers — in my usual Sunday morning NFL post.

Have a great Friday!

BetMGM Week 12 NFL public betting info

Most bet games (tickets)

Lions-Colts Vikings-Bears Eagles-Rams

Most bet teams (tickets)

Lions -7.5 Vikings -3.5 Eagles -3

Most bet teams (handle)

Lions -7.5 Broncos -6 Rams +3

Most bet Overs (tickets)

Ravens-Chargers 51 Lions-Colts 50.5 Eagles-Rams 49

Most bet Unders (tickets)

49ers-Packers 46.5 Buccaneers-Giants 41.5 Titans-Texans 40.5

Most bet underdogs to win (tickets)

49ers +130 Chargers +130 Patriots +310

ESPN BET

Cowboys at Commanders

81.1% of bets and 82.9% of handle are on Commanders (-10, opened –9.5)

76.7% of bets and 78.9% of handle are on Cowboys ML (+425)

47.6% of bets and 76.8% of handle are on OVER (45.5, opened 44.5)

Lions at Colts

90.3% of bets and 81.5% of handle are on Lions (-7.5, opened –8)

82.3% of bets and 98.5% of handle are on Lions ML (-400)

88.3% of bets and 68.5% of handle are on OVER (49.5, opened 50.5)

Titans at Texans

75% of bets and 59% of handle are on Texans (-8, opened –8.5)

60.8% of bets and 91.2% of handle are on Texans ML (-425)

47% of bets and 91.2% of handle are on UNDER (41.5, opened 41.5)

Buccaneers at Giants

87.1% of bets and 80.9% of handle are on Buccaneers (-6, opened –4)

74.4% of bets and 97.5% of handle are on Bucs ML (-270)

91.6% of bets and 97.7% of handle are on UNDER (41.5, opened 42.5)

Vikings at Bears

67.7% of bets and 69.4% of handle are on Vikings (-3.5, opened –3.5)

63.8% of bets and 88.5% of handle are on Vikings ML (-190)

44.4% of bets and 76.5% of handle are on UNDER (39.5, opened 40.5)

Chiefs at Panthers

40.1% of bets and 66.7% of handle are on Panthers (+11, opened +11.5)

66.2% of bets and 91.9% of handle are on Chiefs ML (-700)

35% of bets and 90.6% of handle are on UNDER (42.5, opened 41.5)

Patriots at Dolphins

64.2% of bets and 86.2% of handle are on Dolphins (-8, opened –7.5)

64.2% of bets and 94.8% of handle are on Dolphins ML (-400)

85.4% of bets and 82.4% of handle are on OVER (46.5, opened 45.5)

Broncos at Raiders

81.3% of bets and 82.2% of handle are on Broncos (-5.5, opened –4.5)

65.9% of bets and 74.5% of handle are on Broncos ML (-240)

40% of bets and 86.7% of handle are on UNDER (41.5, opened 40.5)

49ers at Packers

69.8% of bets and 71.8% of handle are on 49ers (+2.5, opened +1.5)

36.1% of bets and 59.1% of handle are on Packers ML (-140)

47% of bets and 50.6% of handle are on UNDER (47.5, opened 47.5)

Cardinals at Seahawks

71% of bets and 70.6% of handle are on Cardinals (+1, opened +1.5)

76.9% of bets and 91.4% of handle are on Cardinals ML (-105)

38.4% of bets and 69.5% of handle are on OVER (47.5, opened 47.5)

Eagles at Rams

33.6% of bets and 62.1% of handle are on Rams (+3, opened +2.5)

74.3% of bets and 94.6% of handle are on Eagles ML (-150)

47.2% of bets and 52.1% of handle are on UNDER (48.5, opened 47.5)

Ravens at Chargers

51.1% of bets and 61.5% of handle are on Chargers (+3, opened +2.5)

50.9% of bets and 76.2% of handle are on Ravens ML (-150)

87.5% of bets and 86.3% of handle are on OVER (49.5, opened 47.5)

DraftKings

BetRivers

Most wagered-on plays by largest % of Week 12 NFL handle:

1. Chiefs ML at CAR — 9.1%

2. Lions -7 at IND — 6.4%

3. Lions ML at IND — 5.6%

4. Vikings -3.5 at CHI — 5.5%

5. Buccaneers -5.5 at NYG — 4.5%



Most popular by largest % of Week 12 NFL tickets:

1. Chiefs ML at CAR — 6.1%

2. Lions ML at IND — 5.4%

3. Lions -7 at IND — 4.8%

4. Dolphins ML vs. NE — 4.7%

5. Buccaneers ML at NYG — 4.4%



Strongest public spread plays by largest % of game spread handle:

1. Buccaneers -5.5 at NYG -- 88.7%

2. Lions -7 at IND -- 86.6%

3. Texans -7.5 vs. TEN -- 82.1%

4. Broncos -6.5 at LV -- 81.5%

5. Vikings -3.5 at CHI -- 79.2%



Strongest public spread plays by largest % of game spread tickets:

1. Buccaneers -5.5 at NYG -- 87.7%

2. Lions -7 at IND -- 87.2%

3. Broncos -6.5 at LV -- 86.7%

4. Texans -7.5 vs. TEN -- 84.8%

5. Chiefs -11 at CAR -- 82.6%

Week 12 NFL best bets from handicappers

Early games