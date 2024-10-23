Week 9 of the college football season has arrived and we have another group of terrific matchups, including No. 8 LSU at No. 14 Texas A&M (-2.5, 53.5), No. 5 Texas (-18.5, 53) at No. 25 Vanderbilt, No. 15 Alabama (-13.5, 55) hosting No. 21 Missouri and No. 1 Oregon (-21, 54.5) a huge favorite against No. 20 Illinois. On top of that, No. 12 Notre Dame (-13, 52) plays No. 24 Navy just down the road from me at MetLife Stadium on Saturday afternoon. It’s a good day to settle in on your couch and sweat some bets.

I’ll have much more info from bookmakers and best bets in my full college football report later in the week, but you’ve asked for best bets earlier in the week so I’m trying my best to oblige. I’ve gathered 20 best bets on the weekend’s CFB games from some respected handicappers to hold you over today. I’ll also keep adding sharp plays from my conversations with bookmakers throughout the week in the paid chat below.

Week 9 college football public betting info

DraftKings

Early Week 9 CFB lopsided sides (by total bets):

91% of 🎟️ on BYU +1.5

91% on Indiana -6.5

89% on Boise State -3

89% on UConn -6.5

86% on Colorado -5.5

81% on Nevada -1

81% on Penn State -6.5

81% on UTSA -8

79% on Miami (FL) -21

77% on Illinois +21

Week 9 college football best bets

Illinois +21.5 (at Oregon) — Adam Burke, VSiN