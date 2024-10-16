Week 8 of the college football season is here and we have another grouping of terrific matchups, including No. 7 Alabama (-3, 56.5) at No. 11 Tennessee, No. 24 Michigan (-3, 43.5) at No. 22 Illinois and No. 5 Georgia at No. 1 Texas (-4, 56). Georgia has been favored in 49 straight games, the longest streak in the nation, but that it looks like that impressive streak will come to an end on Saturday.

Week 8 college football public betting info

DraftKings

Early Week 8 CFB lopsided sides (by total bets):

92% of 🎟️ on Navy -16.5 (vs. Charlotte)

90% on Army -16 (vs. ECU)

90% on JMU -9 (at Ga. Southern)

87% on Iowa -6 (at Michigan St)

86% on Iowa State -14 (vs. UCF)

80% on Miami (FL) -5 (at Louisville)

80% on Wisconsin -7.5 (at Northwestern)

Week 8 college football best bets

Georgia +4 — Matt Youmans, VSiN

Georgia +4 — Tim Murray, VSiN

Texas -3.5 — Thor Nystrom, Fantasy Life