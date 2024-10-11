Week 7 of the college football season is here and we have another marquee top-five showdown — this time it’s No. 2 Ohio State (-3, 54) visiting No. 3 Oregon. The vast majority of bettors at DraftKings (76%) are on Ohio State to cover, along with 80% of the total dollars wagered.

Seamus Magee, a trader at BetMGM, told me on Thursday, “Ohio State moneyline was definitely popular early this week. This was -3.5, we just moved the juice, but right now it’s mostly Ohio State money coming in. I could see us needing Oregon in this game, as bettors haven’t been impressed with them so far this season.”

I’ll have much more info from bookmakers and best bets in my full college football report tomorrow morning, but I’ve gathered over 50 best bets on the weekend’s CFB games from some respected handicappers to hold you over today.

Week 7 college football public betting info

BetMGM

Most bet games (by total bets)

Ohio State-Oregon Utah-Arizona State Texas-Oklahoma

Most bet teams (by total bets)

Ohio State -3.5 Utah -5.5 Oklahoma +14.5

Most bet teams (by total $$)

Utah -5.5 Ohio State -3.5 Texas -14.5 Join Ben Fawkes’s subscriber chat Available in the Substack app and on web Join chat

Most bet Overs (by total bets)

Ohio State-Oregon 53.5 Texas-Oklahoma 48.5 Boise State-Hawaii 59.5

Most bet Unders (by total bets)

Ole Miss-LSU 62.5 Stanford-Notre Dame 45.5 Purdue-Illinois 48.5

Most bet underdogs to win (by total bets)

Colorado +145 Oregon +130 LSU +140

BetRivers

Most wagered-on plays, ranked by largest % of Saturday CFB money:

1. Oregon +3 vs. Ohio State -- 3.4%

2. Ohio State -3 at Oregon -- 3.3%

3. Clemson -21 at Wake Forest -- 2.5%

4. Notre Dame -23 vs. Stanford -- 2.3%

5. Ohio State ML at Oregon -- 2.2%

Most popular plays, ranked by largest % of Saturday CFB tickets:

1. Texas ML vs. Oklahoma -- 2.1%

2. Pittsburgh -3 vs. Cal -- 2.0%

3. Army -27 vs. UAB -- 1.8%

4. Penn State -3.5 at USC -- 1.7%

5. Oklahoma +14 vs. Texas -- 1.6%

Strongest spread plays, ranked by largest % of game spread money:

1. Nevada +3.5 vs. Oregon State -- 98.2%

2. Clemson -21 at Wake Forest -- 97.2%

3. Notre Dame -23 vs. Stanford -- 93.6%

4. Georgia Southern +2 vs. Marshall -- 92.9%

5. Rice +4 vs. UTSA -- 88.6%



Strongest spread plays, ranked by largest % of game spread tickets:

1. Boise State -21 at Hawaii -- 93.2%

2. North Texas -5.5 at FAU -- 90.9%

3. Army -27 vs. UAB -- 90.7%

4. Memphis -7 at USF -- 87.5%

5. Clemson -21 at Wake Forest -- 85.7%

Fanatics

Week 7 college football best bets

Oregon +3.5 — Matt Youmans, VSiN

Oregon +3.5 — Collin Wilson, Action Network