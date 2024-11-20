Somehow, it’s already Week 13 of the college football season. Time flies when you’re having fun and cashing bets, I suppose.

There are several intriguing matchups this weekend, headlined by No. 5 Indiana’s opportunity to prove its legitimacy at No. 2 Ohio State (-13.5, 51.5). Be careful of the public underdog, though: Bettors are loading up early at DraftKings on Hoosiers, as Indiana has received the most bets of any Week 12 college football side thus far. Over 68% of the bets so far at DraftKings are on Indiana to cover (along with 64% of the money). Remember how well that worked out for Tennessee backers last week against Georgia …

I’ll have much more info from bookmakers and best bets in my full college football report later this week, but I’ve gathered 20 best bets on the weekend’s CFB games from respected handicappers that you may want to look at early in the week before the odds move.

If you’ve been enjoying my content, be sure to consider becoming a paid subscriber! You’ll also get access to the paid subscriber chat, where I post additional betting information and sharp plays from my conversations with bookmakers.

Have a great day!

If you’re new to my Substack, here are a few of the types of articles you can expect:

Week 13 college football public betting info

DraftKings

Early Week 13 CFB public sides at DraftKings (by total number of wagers):

90% of 🎟️ on Alabama -13.5

88% on Texas A&M -3

86% on SMU -9

84% on Boise St -23

82% on Washington St -12.5

82% on Texas Tech -3.5

81% on JMU -7

80% on Colorado -2.5

80% on Mizzou -7.5

77% on Tennessee -42

77% on Illinois -1

Early Week 13 college football best bets

Tonight

Buffalo-Eastern Michigan OVER 54 — Tyler Shoemaker, VSiN

Friday