Week 12 of the college football season is here and there are several interesting matchups, headlined by No. 7 Tennessee playing at No. 12 Georgia (-10.5, 48.5). The betting public is loading up early at DraftKings on the underdog Volunteers, as they have received the second-most bets of any Week 12 college football game. Over 80% of the bets so far at DraftKings are on Tennessee to cover (along with 75% of the money).

It’s also hard to believe, but today is the 10-year anniversary of NBA commissioner Adam Silver’s op-ed in the New York Times in which he called for the widespread legalization and regulation of sports betting. He said in the article, “I believe that sports betting should be brought out of the underground and into the sunlight where it can be appropriately monitored and regulated.”

Many of you reading may have gotten into sports betting post-PASPA (after 2018), but Silver’s op-ed was truly a catalyst for sports betting in the U.S. — and coincidentally happened about a month after we launched ESPN Chalk.

Just a little trip down memory lane, and a reminder of how much — and how quickly — sports betting has grown in the United States in the past few years.

I’ll have much more info from bookmakers and best bets in my full college football report later this week, but I’ve gathered 20 best bets on the weekend’s CFB games from some respected handicappers that you may want to look at early in the week before the odds move. I’ll also keep adding sharp plays from my conversations with bookmakers throughout the week in the paid chat below.

If you’ve been enjoying my content, be sure to consider becoming a paid subscriber! Football season will provide the most value, with weekly picks and content for all major sports for only $9.99/month (~30 cents a day). You’ll also get access to the paid subscriber chat, where I post additional information and picks from my conversations with bookmakers.

Have a great day!

If you’re new to my Substack, here are a few of the types of articles you can expect:

Week 12 college football public betting info

DraftKings

Week 12 college football best bets

Akron +15 (at N. Illinois) — Wes Reynolds

Kent State +30.5 (at Miami (OH)) — Sam Panayotovich, BetQL