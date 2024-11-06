Week 11 of the college football season has arrived and there are several enticing matchups, headlined by No. 11 Alabama (-3, 58.5) traveling to Death Valley to take on No. 15 LSU on Saturday night. The betting public is loading up early at DraftKings on No. 4 Miami (-11 at Georgia Tech), No. 18 Army (-5.5 at North Texas) and No. 1 Oregon (-25 vs. Maryland), among a few others.

In other sports betting news, Amendment 2 narrowly passed (50.1% to 49.9%) in Missouri yesterday, which legalizes online and retail sports betting in the state. The amendment became the most expensive ballot issue campaign in state history, with many of the state’s professional sports teams — the Kansas City Chiefs, Kansas City Royals and St. Louis Cardinals included — leading the effort. That means we’re up to 39 states with legal and widespread sports betting. Missouri is expected to go live before Dec. 1, 2025.

Week 11 college football public betting info

DraftKings

Early Week 11 CFB lopsided sides (by total bets):

92% of 🎟️ on Army -5.5

89% on Oregon -25

87% on Pitt -7.5

87% on Miami (FL) -11

87% on Clemson -6.5

86% on Iowa State -2.5

84% on Georgia -2.5

84% on BYU -4

84% on Boise State -24

81% on Minnesota -6

