Week 10 of the college football season has arrived and there are several terrific matchups, headlined by No. 4 Ohio State (-3.5, 45.5) at No. 3 Penn State in a Big Ten showdown. The betting public also can’t get enough of the 8-0 Indiana Hoosiers, a team that has covered seven of its eight games. Nearly 90% of the bets at several sportsbooks are on Indiana to cover the 7.5-point spread at Michigan State on Saturday.

I'll have much more info from bookmakers and best bets in my full college football report later this week, but you've asked for best bets earlier in the week so I'm trying my best to oblige. I've gathered 20 best bets on the weekend's CFB games from some respected handicappers to hold you over today.

Week 10 college football public betting info

DraftKings

Early Week 10 CFB lopsided sides (by total bets):

94% of 🎟️ on Navy -11

92% on Indiana -7.5

88% on UNC -2.5

86% on Army -22.5

86% on Kansas State -13

84% on Oregon -15

84% on Vandy +6.5

83% on Illinois +3

83% on Texas A&M -2.5

83% on Oklahoma -34.5

BetRivers

Most wagered-on plays by largest % of total Saturday CFB handle:

1. Ohio State ML at Penn State -- 4.8%

2. Penn State +3.5 vs. Ohio State -- 4.6%

3. Oregon -15.5 at Michigan -- 4.3%

4. Indiana -7.5 at Michigan State -- 4.2%

5. USC -2.5 at Washington -- 3.0%



Most popular plays by largest % of total Saturday CFB tickets:

1. Indiana ML at Michigan State -- 3.0%

2. Ohio State ML at Penn State -- 2.7%

3. Indiana -7.5 at Michigan State -- 2.6%

4. Penn State +3.5 vs. Ohio State -- 2.6%

5. Oregon ML at Michigan -- 2.5%

Strongest Saturday spread plays by largest % of game spread handle:

1. UCF -6.5 vs. Arizona -- 99.8%

2. Coastal Carolina -4.5 at Troy -- 97.6%

3. USC -2.5 at Washington -- 96.4%

4. Indiana -7.5 at Michigan State -- 93.6%

5. Kansas State -12.5 at Houston -- 93.5%



Strongest Saturday spread plays by largest % of game spread tickets:

1. Coastal Carolina -4.5 at Troy -- 92.9%

2. Vanderbilt +6.5 at Auburn -- 89.4%

3. Indiana -7.5 at Michigan State -- 88.3%

4. Nebraska -6.5 vs. UCLA -- 88.1%

5. Clemson -10.5 vs. Louisville -- 87.1%

Week 10 college football best bets

Ohio State-Penn State UNDER 45 — Paul Stone, pro bettor

Penn State +3.5 — Matt Youmans, VSiN