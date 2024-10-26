It’s a great slate of college football today and we have some enticing matchups, including No. 8 LSU at No. 14 Texas A&M (-1.5, 54), No. 5 Texas (-17, 51) at No. 25 Vanderbilt, No. 15 Alabama (-16, 51) hosting No. 21 Missouri and No. 1 Oregon (-22, 54.5) a huge favorite against No. 20 Illinois. No. 12 Notre Dame (-14, 50) plays No. 24 Navy a few miles from me at MetLife Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Settle in on your couch, it’s a great day to watch some games and hopefully have a few winning wagers.

BetMGM trader Seamus Magee said, “Indiana, Miami and Ohio State are all popular picks. A win from Washington, Florida State or Nebraska would make our Saturday. And as is tradition, we're going to need Cincinnati to cover against Colorado.”

Here are three sharp plays from Thomas Gable at The Borgata:

Auburn +2.5

Illinois +21.5

Washington +6.5

The public is all over Indiana (-5.5) today against Washington, as it’s the No. 1 most-bet college football side at BetMGM sportsbooks, and Gable mentioned that the public has come in heavy on the Hoosiers at his sportsbook as well.

Here are three more sharp plays, courtesy of Jeff Sherman, the VP of risk at the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook:

Central Michigan +12

Michigan State +5.5

Washington +6.5

For access to all of the sharp plays from my conversations with bookmakers, become a paid subscriber today!

If you’re new to my Substack, here are a few of the types of articles you can expect:

Week 9 college football public betting info

BetMGM

Most bet games (tickets)

Washington-Indiana Notre Dame-Navy Nebraska-Ohio State

Most bet teams (tickets)

Indiana -5.5✅ Navy +13.5❌ Ohio State -26.5❌

Most bet teams (handle)

Indiana -5.5✅ Notre Dame -13.5✅ Ohio State -26.5❌

Most bet Overs (tickets)

Ohio State-Nebraska 48.5❌ Notre Dame-Navy 50.5✅ Oklahoma-Ole Miss 49.5❌

Most bet Unders (tickets)

Missouri-Alabama 51.5 Penn State-Wisconsin 47.5 Cincinnati-Colorado 57.5

Most bet underdogs to win (tickets)

Navy +400❌ BYU +115✅ Nebraska +1500❌

DraftKings

Week 9 college football best bets

Notre Dame -14 — Chris Fallica, FOX Sports✅

Notre Dame -13 — Collin Wilson, Action✅

Notre Dame -13 — Brad Powers, pro bettor✅

Notre Dame-Navy 1H OVER 26.5 — Collin Wilson✅

Notre Dame-Navy OVER 51 — Brad Powers✅

—

Illinois +21.5 (at Oregon) — Adam Burke, VSiN❌

Oregon -21 — Stuckey✅

Illinois-Oregon UNDER 55 — Collin Wilson✅

—