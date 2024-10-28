Best Monday Night Football bets
Recapping Sunday's Week 8 NFL games and best bets for Giants-Steelers
Week 8 was a wild one in the NFL, with several games coming down to the wire and a Jayden Daniels Hail Mary that will go down in Washington Football lore. Unfortunately, for one bettor at Caesars Sportsbook who had a $120,000 wager on the Bears -2.5, it was a play that he’ll never forget.
“That was not good for us,” John Murray, executive director at the Westgate SuperBook texted me on Sunday night regarding the Commanders-Bears result. “They don’t teach these guys to knock down Hail Mary’s any more?
The story was better at other sportsbooks, as Thomas Gable, sportsbook director at The Borgata, told me, “Nice little swing there in our favor with the game-winning TD, it wasn’t a huge decision but went from a losing game for us to a winning one.”
Tonight, we unfortunately have to watch the New York Giants (+6) play football again, this time at the Pittsburgh Steelers. The public (83% of bets, 76% of money) is all over Pittsburgh at DraftKings and other books.
Below, I’ve compiled 10 best bets on the game from respected bettors and public betting information from DraftKings, BetMGM, ESPN BET and BetRivers sportsbooks. As always, I’ll update this file as we approach kickoff with more info.
Public betting info
DraftKings
BetRivers
Giants (+210 ML) at Steelers (-6, -265 ML). O/U 36.5
Moneyline: 96% money & 95% tickets on Steelers
Spread: 72% money & 84% tickets on Steelers
Over/Under: 90% money % 77% tickets on Over
Player props by largest % of total game money:
1. Najee Harris anytime TD (-103) -- 1.6%
2. Russell Wilson u0.5 INTs thrown (-124) -- 1.2%
3. George Pickens anytime TD (+143) -- 1.0%
Player props by largest % of total game tickets:
1. Najee Harris anytime TD (-103) -- 3.8%
2. George Pickens anytime TD (+143) -- 2.1%
3. Malik Nabers anytime TD (+200) -- 1.5%
BetMGM
Most bet (tickets) Steelers-Giants player props
George Pickens over 24.5 longest reception (-110)
Najee Harris over 62.5 rushing yards (-120)
George Pickens over 59.5 receiving yards (-115)
Wan’Dale Robinson over 35.5 receiving yards (-120)
Russell Wilson over 201.5 passing yards (-115)
Most bet (tickets) Steelers-Giants players to score anytime touchdown
George Pickens +200
Najee Harris +110
Malik Nabers +190
Pat Freiermuth +325
Darnell Washington +1300
Most bet (tickets) Steelers-Giants players to score 1st touchdown
Najee Harris +450
George Pickens +825
Malik Nabers +950
Pat Freiermuth +1200
Devin Singletary +1100
ESPN BET
Giants at Steelers
84.7% of bets and 83.7% of handle are on Steelers (-6, opened -5.5)
72.5% of bets and 76.7% of handle are on Steelers ML (-275)
80.4% of bets and 74.4% of handle are on OVER (36.5, opened 37.5)