Week 5 was finally a winning weekend for a lot of NFL bettors, as the Baltimore Ravens (-2.5) and Minnesota Vikings (-2.5) helped the public cash tickets. Favorites also went 9-4 against the spread and 10-3 straight up, which usually helps the public.

As Thomas Gable, sportsbook director at the Borgata texted me on Monday morning, “Sunday was a mixed bag. Lost a big decision on that Baltimore-Cincy game. Also, the Phillies winning didn’t help matters.”

Tonight, the New Orleans Saints (+5.5) travel to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs. The public likes the Saints to cover, as the majority of bets and total dollars wagered at multiple sportsbooks is on New Orleans.

“For tonight, action is pretty balanced on the spread, but more money on the under, Gable said. “Currently sits 43, moved down half a point.”

Max Meyer, a senior editor at Fanatics, said in a release: “I think a lot of bettors are wary about laying this many points with the Chiefs. Even though they’re one of the best teams in the NFL, they’ve been scraping by to start. All four of their wins this season have been by one score. The offense hasn’t looked explosive at all and Kansas City is now without Rashee Rice.”

NFL underdogs of 5.5+ points are now 19-4-1 ATS this season with 13 outright wins, including 2-0 ATS/SU in Week 5 so far.

I’m out in Vegas for G2E, so this will probably be the last Substack for a few days as I run around at the conference.

Have a great Monday!

DraftKings

BetMGM

Most bet (tickets) Chiefs-Saints player props

Kareem Hunt over 11.5 rushing attempts (-110) Travis Kelce over 57.5 receiving yards (-115) Kareem Hunt over 43.5 rushing yards (-130) Patrick Mahomes over 1.5 passing touchdowns (+100) Rashid Shaheed over 44.5 receiving yards (-125)

Most bet (tickets) Chiefs-Saints players to score anytime touchdown

Travis Kelce +120 Alvin Kamara -140 Kareem Hunt +125 Xavier Worthy +150 Chris Olave +190

Most bet (tickets) Chiefs-Saints players to score 1st touchdown

Alvin Kamara +500 Travis Kelce +750 Xavier Worthy +750 Kareem Hunt +600 Chris Olave +1400

BetRivers

Moneyline: 67 money, 68% tickets on Chiefs

Spread: 70% money, 65% tickets on Saints

Over/Under: 65% money, 78% tickets on Over

Fanatics

Best Monday Night Football bets

Saints +5 — Drew Dinsick, NBC Sports Bet