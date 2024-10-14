It was finally a winning day for public bettors in Week 6 of the NFL season, as favorites went 8-3-1 against the spread, and road favorites are now a perfect 8-0 ATS for the week. The Cincinnati Bengals (-4.5) scoring a late touchdown to win 17-7 in the Sunday night chaser game for many bettors was another big blow for sportsbooks, along with all four favorites (and overs) coming through in the late afternoon window.

As Chuck Esposito, Station Casino sportsbook director texted me before Sunday Night Football, “First losing Sunday of the season. Really good day for the guests. All afternoon games were bad, especially the Lions and over. We’re big-time Giants fans tonight.”

The story was similar at other books, as Thomas Gable described the day as “not great” while another oddsmaker texted that it was a “sh—t day in the NFL.”

Fear not, the books will still have the lights on today to take your Monday Night Football wagers.

Tonight, the Buffalo Bills (-1) travel to MetLife Stadium to take on the New York Jets. The public likes the Bills to cover, as 78% of bets and 82% of the money is on Buffalo as DraftKings Sportsbook. However, we have seen this line move down from Bills -2.5 to -1.

One trend to note: Aaron Rodgers is 7-1 ATS and 6-1-1 SU as a home ‘dog in his career.

Below, I’ve compiled 10 best bets on the game from respected bettors and public betting information from DraftKings, BetMGM and BetRivers sportsbooks.

Have a great Monday!

DraftKings

BetRivers

Bills (-1, -117 ML) at Jets (-106 ML), O/U 41

Moneyline: 51% money, 67% tickets on Bills

Spread: 60% money on Jets, 63% tickets on Bills

Over/Under: 79% money, 75% tickets on Over



Most wagered-on player props by largest % of game money:

1. Josh Allen over 238.5 pass & rush yards (-114) -- 1.9%

2. Breece Hall over 3.5 receptions (-136) -- 1.6%

3. Breece Hall anytime TD (-132) -- 1.5%



Most popular player props by largest % of game tickets:

1. Breece Hall anytime TD (-132) -- 3.8%

2. James Cook anytime TD (+125) -- 3.2%

3. Josh Allen anytime TD (+145) -- 2.3%

BetMGM

Overall betting info:

80% of bets, 79% of money on Bills (opened -2.5, now -1)

57% of bets, 65% of money on Under (opened 42.5, now 41)

Most bet player props (total wagers)

1. Breece Hall over 24.5 receiving yards (-115)

2. Tyler Bass over 1.5 field goals (-130)

3. Breece Hall over 55.5 rushing yards (-120)

4. Breece Hall over 3.5 receptions (-135)

5. Josh Allen over 0.5 INT (-130)

Fanatics

