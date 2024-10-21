Best Monday Night Football bets
Recapping Sunday's Week 7 NFL games and best bets for both MNF games
It was another generally good weekend for the betting public, as favorites went 7-6 against the spread, and road favorites were 3-0 ATS (after going 12-0 ATS the previous two weeks) until the New York Jets (-2.5) faltered on Sunday Night Football at Pittsburgh. Unders went 8-5.
As Chuck Esposito, Station Casino sportsbook director texted me during Sunday Night Football, “Overall, a small losing day at this point. We’re huge Steelers fans tonight. If you include Thursday, favorites only went 7-6, the dogs that covered were for the most part public dogs — the Texans, Chiefs and Lions were all still bet heavily. The public did well with the big favorites that got there as well.”
With the Steelers (+2.5) winning 37-15 on Sunday night, it was likely a winning Sunday for Mr. Esposito.
As is usually the case, the results varied a bit by book.
Thomas Gable, sportsbook director at The Borgata, told me that it wasn’t a great day, saying, “It wasn’t an awful day, but certainly not good.”
John Murray, the executive director at the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook, texted me, “We did great with Seattle winning and the Colts covering was good. Packers won, but didn’t cover which was good. Raiders covering was good and we won a lot of the Chiefs. We took some big bets on the 49ers. Don’t get me wrong, we took out lumps on the Eagles, Bengals and Commanders games for sure, but we made out OK.”
Tonight, we once again have not one but two Monday Night Football games for your viewing and betting pleasure.
The Baltimore Ravens (-3.5) are road favorites at Tampa Bay, while the Los Angeles Chargers (-1) are smaller road faves at Arizona. The betting public at DraftKings is backing the Ravens (65% of bets, 68% of money) and Chargers (69% of bets, 78% of money) on Monday night.
Below, I’ve compiled 10 best bets on the game from respected bettors and public betting information from DraftKings, BetMGM, ESPN BET and BetRivers sportsbooks. As always, I’ll update this file as we approach kickoff with more info.
Public betting info
DraftKings
BetRivers
RAVENS (-3.5, -195 ML) at BUCCANEERS (+155 ML), O/U 50
Moneyline: 82% money, 76% tickets on Ravens
Spread: 61% money, 61% tickets on Ravens
Over/Under: 91% money, 82% tickets on Over
Most wagered-on player props by largest % of game money:
1. Derrick Henry anytime TD (-230) -- 4.7%
2. Justice Hill over 11.5 rush yards (-121) -- 2.2%
3. Derrick Henry under 84.5 rush yards (-114) -- 1.9%
Most popular player props by largest % of game tickets:
1. Derrick Henry anytime TD (-230) -- 10.1%
2. Mike Evans anytime TD (+132) -- 2.9%
3. Chris Godwin anytime TD (+125) -- 2.4%
CHARGERS (-1.5, -118 ML) at CARDINALS (-104 ML), O/U 44
Moneyline: 69% money, 68% tickets on Chargers
Spread: 69% money, 64% tickets on Chargers
Over/Under: 83% money, 69% tickets on Over
Most wagered-on player props by largest % of game money:
1. Justin Hebert over 18.5 pass completions (-109) -- 7.3%
2. James Conner over 64.5 rush yards (-113) -- 2.1%
3. J.K. Dobbins anytime TD (-148) -- 1.3%
Most popular player props by largest % of game tickets:
1. J.K. Dobbins anytime TD (-148) -- 6.3%
2. James Conner anytime TD (-103) -- 2.8%
3. Marvin Harrison Jr. anytime TD (+145) -- 1.8%
BetMGM
Most bet (tickets) Ravens-Buccaneers player props
Zay Flowers over 58.5 receiving yards (-110)
Derrick Henry over 86.5 rushing yards (-110)
Chris Godwin over 71.5 receiving yards (-115)
Zay Flowers over 5.5 receptions (+110)
Baker Mayfield over 259.5 passing yards (-115)
Most bet (tickets) Ravens-Buccaneers players to score anytime TD
Derrick Henry -200
Mike Evans +105
Lamar Jackson +140
Chris Godwin +115
Zay Flowers+150
Most bet (tickets) Ravens-Buccaneers players to score 1st TD
Derrick Henry +400
Lamar Jackson +900
Mike Evans +800
Chris Godwin +900
Bucky Irving +750
BetMGM NFL Highlights: Chargers-Cardinals
Most bet (tickets) Chargers-Cardinals player props
J.K. Dobbins over 79.5 rushing yards (-115)
Marvin Harrison Jr. over 49.5 receiving yards (-120)
J.K. Dobbins over 16.5 longest rush (-140)
Justin Herbert over 194.5 passing yards (-115)
Kyler Murray under 0.5 interception (-120)
Most bet (tickets) Chargers-Cardinals players to score anytime TD
J.K. Dobbins -130
Marvin Harrison Jr. +150
Derius Davis +900
LAC Defense/Special Teams +600
James Conner -105
Most bet (tickets) Chargers-Cardinals players to score 1st TD
J.K. Dobbins +550
Marvin Harrison Jr. +900
James Conner +600
Kyler Murray +1100
Trey McBride +1400
ESPN BET
Ravens at Buccaneers
57.7% of bets and 58.6% of handle are on Ravens (-4, opened –4.5)
44.4% of bets and 62.4% of handle are on Ravens ML (-200)
82.34% of bets and 75.6% of handle are on OVER (49.5, opened 50.5)
Chargers at Cardinals
73.4% of bets and 84.2% of handle are on Chargers (-1, opened –2.5)
60.1% of bets and 87.2% of handle are on Chargers ML (-120)
59.5% of bets and 71.8% of handle are on OVER (44.5, opened 43.5)