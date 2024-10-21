It was another generally good weekend for the betting public, as favorites went 7-6 against the spread, and road favorites were 3-0 ATS (after going 12-0 ATS the previous two weeks) until the New York Jets (-2.5) faltered on Sunday Night Football at Pittsburgh. Unders went 8-5.

As Chuck Esposito, Station Casino sportsbook director texted me during Sunday Night Football, “Overall, a small losing day at this point. We’re huge Steelers fans tonight. If you include Thursday, favorites only went 7-6, the dogs that covered were for the most part public dogs — the Texans, Chiefs and Lions were all still bet heavily. The public did well with the big favorites that got there as well.”

With the Steelers (+2.5) winning 37-15 on Sunday night, it was likely a winning Sunday for Mr. Esposito.

As is usually the case, the results varied a bit by book.

Thomas Gable, sportsbook director at The Borgata, told me that it wasn’t a great day, saying, “It wasn’t an awful day, but certainly not good.”

John Murray, the executive director at the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook, texted me, “We did great with Seattle winning and the Colts covering was good. Packers won, but didn’t cover which was good. Raiders covering was good and we won a lot of the Chiefs. We took some big bets on the 49ers. Don’t get me wrong, we took out lumps on the Eagles, Bengals and Commanders games for sure, but we made out OK.”

Tonight, we once again have not one but two Monday Night Football games for your viewing and betting pleasure.

The Baltimore Ravens (-3.5) are road favorites at Tampa Bay, while the Los Angeles Chargers (-1) are smaller road faves at Arizona. The betting public at DraftKings is backing the Ravens (65% of bets, 68% of money) and Chargers (69% of bets, 78% of money) on Monday night.

Below, I’ve compiled 10 best bets on the game from respected bettors and public betting information from DraftKings, BetMGM, ESPN BET and BetRivers sportsbooks. As always, I’ll update this file as we approach kickoff with more info.

Have a great Monday!

DraftKings

BetRivers

RAVENS (-3.5, -195 ML) at BUCCANEERS (+155 ML), O/U 50

Moneyline: 82% money, 76% tickets on Ravens

Spread: 61% money, 61% tickets on Ravens

Over/Under: 91% money, 82% tickets on Over



Most wagered-on player props by largest % of game money:

1. Derrick Henry anytime TD (-230) -- 4.7%

2. Justice Hill over 11.5 rush yards (-121) -- 2.2%

3. Derrick Henry under 84.5 rush yards (-114) -- 1.9%





Most popular player props by largest % of game tickets:

1. Derrick Henry anytime TD (-230) -- 10.1%

2. Mike Evans anytime TD (+132) -- 2.9%

3. Chris Godwin anytime TD (+125) -- 2.4%



CHARGERS (-1.5, -118 ML) at CARDINALS (-104 ML), O/U 44

Moneyline: 69% money, 68% tickets on Chargers

Spread: 69% money, 64% tickets on Chargers

Over/Under: 83% money, 69% tickets on Over



Most wagered-on player props by largest % of game money:

1. Justin Hebert over 18.5 pass completions (-109) -- 7.3%

2. James Conner over 64.5 rush yards (-113) -- 2.1%

3. J.K. Dobbins anytime TD (-148) -- 1.3%



Most popular player props by largest % of game tickets:

1. J.K. Dobbins anytime TD (-148) -- 6.3%

2. James Conner anytime TD (-103) -- 2.8%

3. Marvin Harrison Jr. anytime TD (+145) -- 1.8%

BetMGM

Most bet (tickets) Ravens-Buccaneers player props

Zay Flowers over 58.5 receiving yards (-110) Derrick Henry over 86.5 rushing yards (-110) Chris Godwin over 71.5 receiving yards (-115) Zay Flowers over 5.5 receptions (+110) Baker Mayfield over 259.5 passing yards (-115)

Most bet (tickets) Ravens-Buccaneers players to score anytime TD

Derrick Henry -200 Mike Evans +105 Lamar Jackson +140 Chris Godwin +115 Zay Flowers+150

Most bet (tickets) Ravens-Buccaneers players to score 1st TD

Derrick Henry +400 Lamar Jackson +900 Mike Evans +800 Chris Godwin +900 Bucky Irving +750

BetMGM NFL Highlights: Chargers-Cardinals

Most bet (tickets) Chargers-Cardinals player props

J.K. Dobbins over 79.5 rushing yards (-115) Marvin Harrison Jr. over 49.5 receiving yards (-120) J.K. Dobbins over 16.5 longest rush (-140) Justin Herbert over 194.5 passing yards (-115) Kyler Murray under 0.5 interception (-120)

Most bet (tickets) Chargers-Cardinals players to score anytime TD

J.K. Dobbins -130 Marvin Harrison Jr. +150 Derius Davis +900 LAC Defense/Special Teams +600 James Conner -105

Most bet (tickets) Chargers-Cardinals players to score 1st TD

J.K. Dobbins +550 Marvin Harrison Jr. +900 James Conner +600 Kyler Murray +1100 Trey McBride +1400

ESPN BET

Ravens at Buccaneers

57.7% of bets and 58.6% of handle are on Ravens (-4, opened –4.5)

44.4% of bets and 62.4% of handle are on Ravens ML (-200)

82.34% of bets and 75.6% of handle are on OVER (49.5, opened 50.5)

Chargers at Cardinals

73.4% of bets and 84.2% of handle are on Chargers (-1, opened –2.5)

60.1% of bets and 87.2% of handle are on Chargers ML (-120)

59.5% of bets and 71.8% of handle are on OVER (44.5, opened 43.5)

