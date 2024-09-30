Even though it was a big day for underdogs on Sunday, public bettors fared better than they had in previous weeks. Some of that was due to bettors loading up on the Minnesota Vikings (+2.5) and Cincinnati Bengals (-5), both of whom won and covered.

As John Murray, executive director at the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook texted me before Sunday Night Football, “This week in the NFL was pretty mediocre. Dallas landing 5 on Thursday night and Kansas City landing 7 were both unfortunate for the book Bengals hurt us today. They can’t all be as great as the last two weeks.”

The story was similar at other books, as Thomas Gable described the day as “up and down” while Chuck Esposito, Station Casino sportsbook director texted, “Overall a decent day. Colts were good in early games, Panthers bad. Raiders game was good in late window.”

Tonight, the Miami Dolphins (-2.5) host the Tennessee Titans in a battle of 0-3 ATS teams, while the Detroit Lions (-4.5) welcome the Seattle Seahawks into the Motor City in a Monday Night Football doubleheader. The public likes the Lions to cover, while betting at DraftKings on Miami-Tennessee was 50-50, with 61% of the money on the Dolphins.

A quick update from Thomas Gable this morning on the action: “Very light on the Titans-Dolphins game, but plenty of action on Seahawks-Lions. Lions took a lot of money yesterday at -3.5. Moved to -4 yesterday afternoon, which is where it still sits.”

I’m on a flight out West this morning, so will add in info from sportsbooks later as it comes in.

Have a great Monday!

