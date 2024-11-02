Week 10 of the college football season has arrived and there are several terrific matchups, most notably No. 4 Ohio State (-3, 47.5) at No. 3 Penn State in a Big Ten showdown. There has been sharp action on Penn State at higher numbers (+4.5, +4, +3.5) to push this down to Ohio State -3, and the betting public is all over the Buckeyes — especially at -3. At BetMGM, the most total wagers and total dollars of any college football side today are on Ohio State -3.

From Michael Ranftle, a senior trader at BetMGM: “The Big Ten will determine our weekend. Ohio State winning in Happy Valley against Penn State is what we need the most. An upset by either Michigan or Michigan State as big home underdogs would be massive.”

Here are four sharp Week 10 college football plays that have come in via Thomas Gable, sportsbook director at The Borgata in Atlantic City:

Michigan +14.5

Washington +2

Akron +1.5

Hawaii-Fresno State UNDER 46.5

Below I’ve gathered 65 wagers from respected college football handicappers and sorted them by game, along with public betting info from BetMGM. I’ll add to this file throughout the day.

Week 10 college football public betting info

BetMGM

Most bet games (tickets)

Ohio State at Penn State Indiana at Michigan State Oregon at Michigan

Most bet teams (tickets)

Ohio State -3 Indiana -7.5 Oregon -14.5

Most bet teams (handle)

Ohio State -3 Indiana -7.5 Oregon -14.5

Most bet Overs (tickets)

Air Force at Army 41.5 Oregon at Michigan 44.5 Duke at Miami Florida 55.5

Most bet Unders (tickets)

Ohio State at Penn State 47.5 Texas A&M at South Carolina 43.5 Ole Miss at Arkansas 54.5

Most bet underdogs to win (tickets)

Penn State +135 Illinois +120 Michigan +500

Week 10 college football best bets

Ohio State-Penn State UNDER 45 — Paul Stone, pro bettor

Penn State +3.5 — Matt Youmans, VSiN

Penn State +3 — Collin Wilson, Action