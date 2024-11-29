I hope everyone had a terrific and restful Thanksgiving, and can relax and do some shopping — while maybe placing a few winning wagers — today.

A lot of intriguing college football games on tap today — and starting soon — so we’ll get right into the public betting information below from sportsbooks and the 50 best bets I’ve gathered from respected sports bettors.

I’ll have a full college football file tomorrow and the usual NFL post on Sunday morning. Any questions on specific games, feel free to reach out in the paid chat.

Have a great day!

Week 14 college football public betting info

BetMGM

Most bet games (tickets)

Michigan-Ohio State Oklahoma State-Colorado Notre Dame-USC

Most bet teams (tickets)

Michigan +19.5 Notre Dame -7.5 Oklahoma State +16.5

Most bet teams ($$)

Notre Dame -7.5 Michigan +19.5 Oklahoma State +16.5

Most bet Overs (tickets)

Michigan-Ohio State 42.5 Oklahoma State-Colorado 66.5 Oregon State-Ole Miss 57.5

Most bet Unders (tickets)

Georgia Tech-Georgia 51.5 Arkansas-Missouri 54.5 Kansas State-Iowa State 51.5

Most bet underdogs to win (tickets)

Michigan +750 South Carolina +125 Oklahoma State +525

DraftKings

Week 14 College Football Best Bets

Friday games

OK State +16.5 (at Colorado) — Jason Weingarten, pro bettor

Oklahoma State +17 — Stuckey, Action

—

Oregon State +19 (at Boise State) — Brad Powers, pro bettor

Oregon State +18.5 — Pauly Howard, VSiN

Boise State -18.5 — Sharp Hunter app

—

Wisconsin ML -120 (vs. Minnesota) — Tim Murray, VSiN

Wisconsin ML -130 — Julian Edlow, DK Network

Wisconsin -1.5 — Stuckey