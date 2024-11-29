50 Week 14 college football best bets
Best bets gathered from respected handicappers and public betting info from sportsbooks
I hope everyone had a terrific and restful Thanksgiving, and can relax and do some shopping — while maybe placing a few winning wagers — today.
A lot of intriguing college football games on tap today — and starting soon — so we’ll get right into the public betting information below from sportsbooks and the 50 best bets I’ve gathered from respected sports bettors.
I’ll have a full college football file tomorrow and the usual NFL post on Sunday morning. Any questions on specific games, feel free to reach out in the paid chat.
Have a great day!
If you’re new to my Substack, here are a few of the types of articles you can expect:
Betting lessons from a long-time handicapper
Week 14 college football public betting info
BetMGM
Most bet games (tickets)
Michigan-Ohio State
Oklahoma State-Colorado
Notre Dame-USC
Most bet teams (tickets)
Michigan +19.5
Notre Dame -7.5
Oklahoma State +16.5
Most bet teams ($$)
Notre Dame -7.5
Michigan +19.5
Oklahoma State +16.5
Most bet Overs (tickets)
Michigan-Ohio State 42.5
Oklahoma State-Colorado 66.5
Oregon State-Ole Miss 57.5
Most bet Unders (tickets)
Georgia Tech-Georgia 51.5
Arkansas-Missouri 54.5
Kansas State-Iowa State 51.5
Most bet underdogs to win (tickets)
Michigan +750
South Carolina +125
Oklahoma State +525
DraftKings
Week 14 College Football Best Bets
Friday games
OK State +16.5 (at Colorado) — Jason Weingarten, pro bettor
Oklahoma State +17 — Stuckey, Action
—
Oregon State +19 (at Boise State) — Brad Powers, pro bettor
Oregon State +18.5 — Pauly Howard, VSiN
Boise State -18.5 — Sharp Hunter app
—
Wisconsin ML -120 (vs. Minnesota) — Tim Murray, VSiN
Wisconsin ML -130 — Julian Edlow, DK Network
Wisconsin -1.5 — Stuckey