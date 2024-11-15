It’s a huge weekend in the sports betting world, starting with the Jake Paul-Mike Tyson fight tonight on Netflix — and no, that isn’t a sentence I thought I’d be writing a few years ago, if ever. No matter your thoughts on the legitimacy of the fight, it’s drawing huge betting action and is on pace to be the most-bet fight in BetMGM history.

“We have more written on it than any NFL game currently on the board,” Thomas Gable, sportsbook director at The Borgata, told me. “We’ve taken a few bigger bets on Paul but the vast majority of the tickets are on Tyson. The feeling of nostalgia here around Tyson, especially amongst the Atlantic City bettors who remember seeing him fight in his prime, is pretty strong right now and they’re taking a shot that he can maybe finish this early. But the respected money is on Paul, for sure.”

The biggest bet so far is a $1 million wager on Jake Paul to win at -220 odds from a Michigan bettor at Caesars Sportsbook.

In Week 11 of the NFL, the betting public is all over the Green Bay Packers (-5) at the Chicago Bears on Sunday. The Detroit Lions (-13.5 vs. Jaguars) and Minnesota Vikings (-6 at Titans) are popular public plays as well.

Below, I’ve aggregated 50 early Week 11 NFL best bets from respected handicappers for you, along with public betting info from BetMGM. I’m out at a wedding in California this weekend, so I won’t have the usual Saturday and Sunday morning posts.

Here is the post on early Week 12 college football bets to make.

Have a great Friday!

BetMGM Week 11 NFL public betting info

Most bet games (tickets)

Chiefs-Bills Ravens-Steelers Packers-Bears

Most bet teams (tickets)

Chiefs +2 Packers -5.5 Ravens -3

Most bet teams (handle)

Packers -5.5 Lions -14 Chiefs +2

Most bet Overs (tickets)

Bengals-Chargers 47.5 Chiefs-Bills 46 Jaguars-Lions 47

Most bet Unders (tickets)

Ravens-Steelers 48.5 Packers-Bears 40.5 Rams-Patriots 43.5

Most bet underdogs to win (tickets)

Chiefs +110 (most popular bet in Week 11) Steelers +145 Bengals +105

Week 11 NFL best bets from handicappers

Early games