Week 8 of the college football season is here and the big-time showdown is clearly No. 5 Georgia at No. 1 Texas (-4.5, 57.5). Georgia has been favored in 49 straight games — the longest streak in the nation — but that impressive streak will finally end today.

The public has been backing Texas, and sharp money early in the week pushed this line from Texas -3.5 up to -5, before it’s settled back at -4.5 at several books today.

I spoke to Seamus Magee, BetMGM trader, earlier this week about the game and he said, “Texas is getting a bit of steam here. Betting was pretty even at -3.5 between sharp money and public, but sharp money pushed this to a flat 5 today. I imagine there will be some public interest on Georgia +5. Georgia-Bama was most-bet game of the year, wouldn’t be surprised if this gives it a run for its money, especially with it being a night game.”

But the action isn’t the same at every sportsbook. I texted Carl Johnson, sportsbook director at the Beau Rivage in Biloxi, Mississippi for an updated action report this morning and he said, “We have a few upper five-digit bets on Georgia here bought at +4.5. I believe nationwide they are betting Texas pretty strong, so that’s a regional thing for us.”

The second-most wagers on any game are on Texas -5 at BetMGM sportsbooks nationwide, but the most-game side of any game is Georgia +5, so there are definitely some larger wagers on the Bulldogs. Should be another amazing game tonight.

Here are three sharp plays from Thomas Gable at The Borgata:

Auburn +4.5

North Texas-Memphis UNDER 68.5

South Carolina-Oklahoma UNDER 41.5

I’ve gathered 100 best bets on the weekend’s CFB games from some respected handicappers and sorted them by game below. I’ll be updating this file with more wagers and sharp action from bookmakers that comes in throughout the day.

Week 8 college football public betting info

BetMGM

Most bet teams (total bets)

Alabama -3 Texas -5 Miami -5.5

Most bet teams (total $$)

Georgia +5 Miami -5.5 Alabama -3

Most bet Overs (total bets)

Georgia-Texas 57.5 Miami-Louisville 60.5 Nebraska-Indiana 49.5

Most bet Unders (total bets)

Alabama-Tennessee 57.5 Auburn-Missouri 50.5 Charlotte-Navy 46.5

Most bet underdogs to win (total bets)

Tennessee +125 Georgia +165 Nebraska +200

DraftKings

Week 8 CFB lopsided sides (by total bets):

90% of 🎟️ on James Madison -9.5

89% on Iowa State -13

88% on Navy -16.5

85% on Army -17

85% on Kansas State -3

81% on SMU -17

80% on Rutgers -4.5

80% on USF -13.5

80% on Iowa -6

79% on Tulane -22

Week 8 college football best bets

Georgia +5 — Chris Fallica, FOX Sports

Georgia +4 — Matt Youmans, VSiN

Georgia +4 — Tim Murray, VSiN

Georgia +3.5 — Julian Edlow, DK Network

Georgia 1H +3 — Collin Wilson, Action

Texas -3.5 — Thor Nystrom, Fantasy Life

Texas -5 — Pam Maldonado, ESPN

Georgia-Texas OVER 56 — Brad Powers, pro bettor

Arkansas +3 (vs. LSU) — Tim Murray

Arkansas +3 — Paul Stone, pro bettor