Week 7 of the college football season is here and the big game is No. 2 Ohio State (-3, 54) visiting No. 3 Oregon. The vast majority of bettors at several sportsbooks are on Ohio State to cover at the current number, although respected action was reported on Oregon at higher numbers.

Here are a few sharp plays, courtesy of Joe Brennan, CEO of Prime Sports:

Respected money on:

NC State +3

Cal +3.5

Illinois -23

Ole Miss -3.5

Memphis -9

I’ve spent the week gathering over 100 best bets on the weekend’s college football games from some respected handicappers for you to peruse today. Below I’ll also have some quotes on the biggest games of the day from two oddsmakers I spoke with.

Quotes from bookmakers on biggest Week 7 games:

No. 1 Texas (-15.5, 49) at No. 18 Oklahoma

Thomas Gable: Opened Texas -14.5, we dipped to -14, back up to -14.5. Little bit more money on Oklahoma at 14.5, but not much of a decision right now. Total was 50.5, has come down to 48.5. Little more money on the over at 48.5, it wouldn’t surprise me if it’s pushed back to 49. One of the more heavily-bet games, but not the biggest bet game on the board. I made this number Texas -16, so I think there’s still some value on the Longhorns.

Seamus Magee: This wasn’t even close to double digits when we opened it over the summer. It’s mostly Texas money coming in right now, I’d expect more Texas money coming in [Saturday]. We’ll end up wanting Oklahoma to cover this number, but right now it’s not a too big of a need. Nothing really to the total, 50-50 betting. If we can get Oklahoma outright, that would be a great start to the 3:30 p.m. ET slate. I thought this would be more lopsided in favor of Texas, about 65-35 right now in terms of bets.

No. 2 Ohio State (-3, 54) at No. 3 Oregon

Gable: Ohio State is currently -3.5, we’re probably going to go to 3 soon. We opened Ohio State -4.5 and got bet down. My numbers make this 3 flat. We took some early Oregon money at +4 and +3.5, so probably going to go to 3 soon. Total is at 54.5, we opened it at 50.5, little bit of exposure there at 51.5 and 52 if it goes over. Decent advance handle on this game.

Magee: Ohio State ML was definitely popular early this week. This line didn’t move much from the Game of the Year line earlier in the summer. This was -3.5, we just moved the juice, but right now it’s looking. It’s mostly Ohio State money coming in, so it feels like this is a spot where we’re going to need Oregon — bettors haven’t been impressed with them so far this season.

Week 7 college football public betting info

BetMGM

Most bet games (by total bets)

Ohio State-Oregon Texas-Oklahoma Penn State-USC

Most bet teams (by total bets)

Ohio State -3.5 Oklahoma +14.5 Penn State -3.5

Most bet teams (by total $$)

Alabama -21.5 Ohio State -3.5 Texas -14.5

BetRivers

Most wagered-on plays, ranked by largest % of Saturday CFB money:

1. Oregon +3 vs. Ohio State -- 3.4%

2. Ohio State -3 at Oregon -- 3.3%

3. Clemson -21 at Wake Forest -- 2.5%

4. Notre Dame -23 vs. Stanford -- 2.3%

5. Ohio State ML at Oregon -- 2.2%

Most popular plays, ranked by largest % of Saturday CFB tickets:

1. Texas ML vs. Oklahoma -- 2.1%

2. Pittsburgh -3 vs. Cal -- 2.0%

3. Army -27 vs. UAB -- 1.8%

4. Penn State -3.5 at USC -- 1.7%

5. Oklahoma +14 vs. Texas -- 1.6%

Strongest spread plays, ranked by largest % of game spread money:

1. Nevada +3.5 vs. Oregon State -- 98.2%

2. Clemson -21 at Wake Forest -- 97.2%

3. Notre Dame -23 vs. Stanford -- 93.6%

4. Georgia Southern +2 vs. Marshall -- 92.9%

5. Rice +4 vs. UTSA -- 88.6%



Strongest spread plays, ranked by largest % of game spread tickets:

1. Boise State -21 at Hawaii -- 93.2%

2. North Texas -5.5 at FAU -- 90.9%

3. Army -27 vs. UAB -- 90.7%

4. Memphis -7 at USF -- 87.5%

5. Clemson -21 at Wake Forest -- 85.7%

DraftKings

100 Week 7 college football best bets

Oregon +3.5 — Matt Youmans, VSiN

Oregon +3.5 — Collin Wilson, Action Network

Oregon +3.5 — Julian Edlow, DK Network

Oregon +3 — Alex White, South Point Studios

Ohio State -3.5 — Tyler Shoemaker, VSiN

Ohio State -3 — Sam Panayotovich, BetQL

Ohio State-Oregon UNDER 50 — Chris Fallica, FOX Sports