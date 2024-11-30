I hope everyone is having a great Thanksgiving weekend, and has gotten time to slow down and spend some time with family. Somehow, we’re on our last full college football slate of the year — but we’ve got plenty of information below for you to make some strong, informed wagers today.

Here are four sharp plays from bettors from Joe Brennan at Prime Sports, a sportsbook that tends to cater to sharp bettors:

➡️Kansas State +1.5 over Iowa State

➡️Arkansas +3 over Missouri

➡️Air Force -5 over San Diego State

➡️Clemson -2.5 over South Carolina

Thomas Gable, sportsbook director at The Borgata in Atlantic City, told me this morning that they have respected action on both sides of the Kansas-Baylor game, along with sharp money on Cincinnati +3.5 (vs. TCU), Washington +18.5 (at No. 1 Oregon) and the under 51.5 in the showdown between Middle Tennessee and FIU — I’m sure you had that game circled on your card for today.

Below, I’ve gathered some public betting information from sportsbooks and 100 best bets I’ve gathered from respected sports bettors.

Have a great day!

If you’re new to my Substack, here are a few of the types of articles you can expect:

Week 14 college football public betting info

BetMGM

Most bet games (tickets)

Michigan-Ohio State Tennessee-Vanderbilt Notre Dame-USC

Most bet teams (tickets)

Michigan +19.5 Vanderbilt +11 South Carolina +2.5

Most bet teams ($$)

Ohio State -19.5 Notre Dame -7.5 South Carolina +2.5

Most bet underdogs to win (tickets):

Michigan +950 South Carolina +115 Texas A&M +170

DraftKings

Week 14 lopsided sides (by total bets):

81% of 🎟️ on Illinois -9

81% on Army -6.5

79% on Kansas +1

78% on Oregon -18

78% on Duke -3.5

78% on New Mexico State -3

76% on SMU -13.5

73% on Notre Dame -7.5

72% on Indiana -29

Week 14 College Football Best Bets

Early games

South Carolina +2.5 (at Clemson) — Pam Maldonado, ESPN BET

South Carolina +2.5 — Bruce Marshall, Vegas Insider

South Carolina +3 — Brad Powers, pro bettor

South Carolina +3 — Julian Edlow, DK Network

South Carolina +3 — Todd Fuhrman, CBS Sports

South Carolina-Clemson OVER 49 — Doug Kezirian, OnlyPlayers.com

Clemson -2.5 — Chuck Edel, pro bettor

Clemson -2.5 — Chris Fallica, FOX Sports

—

Ohio State -21 — Collin Wilson, Action

Ohio State -20 — Chris Fallica

Ohio State -20 — Todd Fuhrman

Ohio State team total OVER 30.5 — Brad Powers

Ohio State team total OVER 31 — Todd Fuhrman

Michigan-Ohio State OVER 43 — Collin Wilson

Michigan-Ohio State OVER 42 — Randy McKay, pro bettor

Michigan-Ohio State UNDER 42 — Chuck Edel

—

Baylor +1.5 (vs. Kansas) — Chris Fallica

Baylor +1.5 — Todd Fuhrman

Baylor +1.5 — Bud Elliot

Baylor-Kansas OVER 62 — Todd Fuhrman