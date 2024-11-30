100 Week 14 college football best bets from sharp handicappers
Best bets gathered from respected handicappers and sharp plays from sportsbooks
I hope everyone is having a great Thanksgiving weekend, and has gotten time to slow down and spend some time with family. Somehow, we’re on our last full college football slate of the year — but we’ve got plenty of information below for you to make some strong, informed wagers today.
Here are four sharp plays from bettors from Joe Brennan at Prime Sports, a sportsbook that tends to cater to sharp bettors:
➡️Kansas State +1.5 over Iowa State
➡️Arkansas +3 over Missouri
➡️Air Force -5 over San Diego State
➡️Clemson -2.5 over South Carolina
Thomas Gable, sportsbook director at The Borgata in Atlantic City, told me this morning that they have respected action on both sides of the Kansas-Baylor game, along with sharp money on Cincinnati +3.5 (vs. TCU), Washington +18.5 (at No. 1 Oregon) and the under 51.5 in the showdown between Middle Tennessee and FIU — I’m sure you had that game circled on your card for today.
Below, I’ve gathered some public betting information from sportsbooks and 100 best bets I’ve gathered from respected sports bettors.
Have a great day!
Week 14 college football public betting info
BetMGM
Most bet games (tickets)
Michigan-Ohio State
Tennessee-Vanderbilt
Notre Dame-USC
Most bet teams (tickets)
Michigan +19.5
Vanderbilt +11
South Carolina +2.5
Most bet teams ($$)
Ohio State -19.5
Notre Dame -7.5
South Carolina +2.5
Most bet underdogs to win (tickets):
Michigan +950
South Carolina +115
Texas A&M +170
DraftKings
Week 14 lopsided sides (by total bets):
81% of 🎟️ on Illinois -9
81% on Army -6.5
79% on Kansas +1
78% on Oregon -18
78% on Duke -3.5
78% on New Mexico State -3
76% on SMU -13.5
73% on Notre Dame -7.5
72% on Indiana -29
Week 14 College Football Best Bets
Early games
South Carolina +2.5 (at Clemson) — Pam Maldonado, ESPN BET
South Carolina +2.5 — Bruce Marshall, Vegas Insider
South Carolina +3 — Brad Powers, pro bettor
South Carolina +3 — Julian Edlow, DK Network
South Carolina +3 — Todd Fuhrman, CBS Sports
South Carolina-Clemson OVER 49 — Doug Kezirian, OnlyPlayers.com
Clemson -2.5 — Chuck Edel, pro bettor
Clemson -2.5 — Chris Fallica, FOX Sports
—
Ohio State -21 — Collin Wilson, Action
Ohio State -20 — Chris Fallica
Ohio State -20 — Todd Fuhrman
Ohio State team total OVER 30.5 — Brad Powers
Ohio State team total OVER 31 — Todd Fuhrman
Michigan-Ohio State OVER 43 — Collin Wilson
Michigan-Ohio State OVER 42 — Randy McKay, pro bettor
Michigan-Ohio State UNDER 42 — Chuck Edel
—
Baylor +1.5 (vs. Kansas) — Chris Fallica
Baylor +1.5 — Todd Fuhrman
Baylor +1.5 — Bud Elliot
Baylor-Kansas OVER 62 — Todd Fuhrman