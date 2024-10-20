Week 7 NFL best bets to make from sharp bettors
Best bets to make from respected handicappers and betting info from sportsbooks
Week 7 of the NFL season is here, and everyone is looking forward to the afternoon’s big matchup between the San Francisco 49ers (-1.5) and the Kansas City Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes is a remarkable 11-1-1 against the spread as an underdog, but many respected bettors like the 49ers to cover. One bettor at Caesars Sportsbook in Michigan wagered $110,000 on 49ers -1.5.
Here are a few sharp plays from Joe Brennan at Prime Sports:
➡️Seahawks +3
➡️Dolphins +4 to +3
➡️Raiders +7
➡️Commanders-Panthers UNDER 51.5
Below, I’ve compiled 75 Week 7 NFL best bets from respected handicappers, along with more sharp plays from my conversations with oddsmakers and public betting info from DraftKings and BetMGM.
Have a great day!
Ben Fawkes' Sports Betting Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber
BetMGM Week 7 NFL public betting info
Most bet games (total bets)
Lions-Vikings
Eagles-Giants
Seahawks-Falcons
Most bet teams (total 🎟️)
Lions +1.5
Eagles -3
Bengals -5.5
Most bet teams (total 💵)
Dolphins +3
Lions +1.5
Eagles -3
Most bet Overs (total bets)
Lions-Vikings 50.5
Seahawks-Falcons 52
Texans-Packers 48.5
Most bet Unders (total bets)
Titans-Bills 41
Bengals-Browns 41.5
Eagles-Giants 42.5
Most bet underdogs to win (total bets)
Lions +105
Chiefs +105
Texans +130
Most bet player props (tickets)
Geno Smith over 25.5 pass completions (-135)
AJ Brown over 68.5 receiving yards (-140)
Tyreek Hill over 55.5 receiving yards (-140)
Brock Bowers over 59.5 receiving yards (-110)
Tony Pollard over 67.5 rushing yards (-115)
DraftKings
Week 7 NFL lopsided sides (by total bets)
81% of 🎟️ on Commanders -9.5
80% on Bengals -5.5
78% on Eagles -3
75% on Bills -9
71% on Colts -3
69% on Rams -7
68% on Lions +1
68% on Chargers -2
67% on Falcons -3
Sharp Week 7 plays at sportsbooks
More from Prime Sports:
Biggest needs:
Carolina: 64% of the volume and 84% of the tix are on Washington
Minnesota: 67% of the volume and 64% of the tix are on Detroit
Las Vegas: 76% of the volume and 72% of the tix on the LA Rams, but smart money is backing the Raiders
Tennessee: 78% of the volume and 80% of the tix favor Buffalo
Pittsburgh: 67% of the volume and 57% of the tix favor the NY Jets
Sharp plays from Thomas Gable at Borgata:
➡️Dolphins +3.5
➡️Eagles-Giants UNDER 44 and 43.5
➡️Bengals-Browns UNDER 43 and 42
➡️Seahawks +3
Sharp plays from Jeff Sherman at Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook: