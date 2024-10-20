Week 7 of the NFL season is here, and everyone is looking forward to the afternoon’s big matchup between the San Francisco 49ers (-1.5) and the Kansas City Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes is a remarkable 11-1-1 against the spread as an underdog, but many respected bettors like the 49ers to cover. One bettor at Caesars Sportsbook in Michigan wagered $110,000 on 49ers -1.5.

Here are a few sharp plays from Joe Brennan at Prime Sports:

➡️Seahawks +3

➡️Dolphins +4 to +3

➡️Raiders +7

➡️Commanders-Panthers UNDER 51.5

Below, I’ve compiled 75 Week 7 NFL best bets from respected handicappers, along with more sharp plays from my conversations with oddsmakers and public betting info from DraftKings and BetMGM.

Have a great day!

BetMGM Week 7 NFL public betting info

Most bet games (total bets)

Lions-Vikings Eagles-Giants Seahawks-Falcons

Most bet teams (total 🎟️)

Lions +1.5 Eagles -3 Bengals -5.5

Most bet teams (total 💵)

Dolphins +3 Lions +1.5 Eagles -3

Most bet Overs (total bets)

Lions-Vikings 50.5 Seahawks-Falcons 52 Texans-Packers 48.5

Most bet Unders (total bets)

Titans-Bills 41 Bengals-Browns 41.5 Eagles-Giants 42.5

Most bet underdogs to win (total bets)

Lions +105 Chiefs +105 Texans +130

Most bet player props (tickets)

Geno Smith over 25.5 pass completions (-135) AJ Brown over 68.5 receiving yards (-140) Tyreek Hill over 55.5 receiving yards (-140) Brock Bowers over 59.5 receiving yards (-110) Tony Pollard over 67.5 rushing yards (-115)

DraftKings

Week 7 NFL lopsided sides (by total bets)

81% of 🎟️ on Commanders -9.5

80% on Bengals -5.5

78% on Eagles -3

75% on Bills -9

71% on Colts -3

69% on Rams -7

68% on Lions +1

68% on Chargers -2

67% on Falcons -3

Sharp Week 7 plays at sportsbooks

More from Prime Sports:

Biggest needs:

Carolina: 64% of the volume and 84% of the tix are on Washington

Minnesota: 67% of the volume and 64% of the tix are on Detroit

Las Vegas: 76% of the volume and 72% of the tix on the LA Rams, but smart money is backing the Raiders

Tennessee: 78% of the volume and 80% of the tix favor Buffalo

Pittsburgh: 67% of the volume and 57% of the tix favor the NY Jets

Sharp plays from Thomas Gable at Borgata:

➡️Dolphins +3.5

➡️Eagles-Giants UNDER 44 and 43.5

➡️Bengals-Browns UNDER 43 and 42

➡️Seahawks +3

Sharp plays from Jeff Sherman at Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook: