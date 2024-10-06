Week 5 of the NFL season is here, and if it’s anything like the college football slate we saw on Saturday, we’re in for some upsets.

Here are three sharp Week 5 NFL plays that came in at the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook this week, according to Jeff Sherman, VP of risk:

NY Jets +2.5

Browns +3.5

Chiefs -4.5

Below, I’ve compiled over 60 Week 5 NFL best bets from respected handicappers for you to peruse, along with public betting info from BetMGM.

I’ll update this page as the day goes on with more wagers and info from oddsmakers.

Have a great Week 5!

BetMGM Week 5 NFL public betting info

Most bet games (total tickets)

1. Jets-Vikings

2. Browns-Commanders

3. Ravens-Bengals

Most bet teams (total tickets)

1. Vikings -2.5

2. Commanders -3

3. Ravens -2.5

Most bet teams (total $$)

1. Vikings -2.5

2. Browns +3

3. Ravens -2.5

Week 5 NFL best bets

Sunday early games

NY Jets +2.5 — Drew Dinsick, NBC Sports Bet

NY Jets +3 — Matt Youmans, VSiN

Vikings -2.5 — Las Vegas Cris, pro bettor

Vikings-Jets UNDER 41.5 — Matt Freedman, Fantasy Life

—

Ravens -2.5 (at Bengals) — Drew Dinsick

Ravens -2.5 — Las Vegas Cris