Week 5 NFL best bets from sharp bettors
Best bets to make from respected handicappers and info from sportsbooks
Week 5 of the NFL season is here, and if it’s anything like the college football slate we saw on Saturday, we’re in for some upsets.
Here are three sharp Week 5 NFL plays that came in at the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook this week, according to Jeff Sherman, VP of risk:
NY Jets +2.5
Browns +3.5
Chiefs -4.5
Below, I’ve compiled over 60 Week 5 NFL best bets from respected handicappers for you to peruse, along with public betting info from BetMGM.
I’ll update this page as the day goes on with more wagers and info from oddsmakers.
Have a great Week 5!
Ben Fawkes' Sports Betting Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber
BetMGM Week 5 NFL public betting info
Most bet games (total tickets)
1. Jets-Vikings
2. Browns-Commanders
3. Ravens-Bengals
Most bet teams (total tickets)
1. Vikings -2.5
2. Commanders -3
3. Ravens -2.5
Most bet teams (total $$)
1. Vikings -2.5
2. Browns +3
3. Ravens -2.5
Week 5 NFL best bets
Sunday early games
NY Jets +2.5 — Drew Dinsick, NBC Sports Bet
NY Jets +3 — Matt Youmans, VSiN
Vikings -2.5 — Las Vegas Cris, pro bettor
Vikings-Jets UNDER 41.5 — Matt Freedman, Fantasy Life
—
Ravens -2.5 (at Bengals) — Drew Dinsick
Ravens -2.5 — Las Vegas Cris