It’s not the best slate of NFL games today in Week 16, but every game presents a different betting opportunity — or an opportunity to completely pass if you have no opinion. Remember that just because a game is on, doesn’t mean you have to wager on it.

It’s a very chalky week, as at BetMGM the majority of money-line bets on every game but one (Jaguars +115) is on the favorite to win. The Detroit Lions (-7 at Chicago Bears) are the clear-cut favorite side for the betting public, with 88% of wagers at DraftKings and 91% of wagers at BetMGM on the Lions to cover. Detroit -7 is the most-bet side by both total amount of money wagered AND total tickets and BetMGM, DraftKings and ESPN BET today.

Here are three sharp plays that came in at the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook in Las Vegas, courtesy of Jeff Sherman, VP of risk at the Westgate:

➡️NY Jets +3 (+102)

➡️Seahawks +3

➡️49ers +1

Below, I’ve aggregated 50 Week 16 NFL best bets from respected handicappers for you, along with public betting info from DraftKings, BetMGM and ESPN BET. I’ll add more sharp plays from my conversations with oddsmakers in the paid chat throughout the day.

BetMGM Week 16 NFL public betting info

Most bet games (tickets)

Lions-Bears Rams-Jets Eagles-Commanders

Most bet teams (tickets)

Lions -7 Eagles -4 Rams -3

Most bet teams ($$)

Lions -7 Bengals -9.5 Eagles -4

Most bet overs (tickets)

Lions-Bears 48 Buccaneers-Cowboys 48 49ers-Dolphins 44.5

Most bet unders (tickets)

Browns-Bengals 46 Patriots-Bills 46.5 Giants-Falcons 43

Most bet underdogs to win (tickets)

Jaguars +115

*all other favorites have majority of money line tickets

Most bet player props (tickets)

Mike Evans over 78.5 receiving yards (-115) Jahmyr Gibbs over 92.5 rushing yards (-115) Brenton Strange over 37.5 receiving yards (-115) DK Metcalf over 62.5 receiving yards (-135) Jaxon Smith-Njigba over 61.5 receiving yards (-115)

Most bet players to score first touchdown (tickets)

Jahmyr Gibbs +285 Amon-Ra St. Brown +700 Trey Mcbride +750 Saquon Barkley +350 Ja'Marr Chase +475

Most bet players to score anytime touchdown (tickets)

Trey McBride +125 D'Onta Foreman +400 Amon-Ra St. Brown +115 Ja'Marr Chase -135 Tee Higgins +150

ESPN BET

Rams @ Jets

84.2% of bets and 74.6% of handle are on Rams (-3, opened –3)

90.4% of bets and 89.4% of handle are on Rams ML (-155)

71.8% of bets and 74.6% of handle are on OVER (46.5, opened 47.5)

Eagles @ Commanders

63.6% of bets and 63.2% of handle are on Eagles (-4, opened –3.5)

88.1% of bets and 88% of handle are on Eagles ML (-200)

78.9% of bets and 61.9% of handle are on OVER (46.5, opened 46.5)

Cardinals @ Panthers

73.2% of bets and 60% of handle are on Cardinals (-5.5, opened –4.5)

94.9% of bets and 96.1% of handle are on Cardinals ML (-225)

37.1% of bets and 58.4% of handle are on OVER (47.5, opened 46.5)

Browns @ Bengals

84.4% of bets and 88.1% of handle are on Bengals (-9.5, opened –7)

97.4% of bets and 97.6% of handle are on Bengals ML (-500)

67.3% of bets and 52.2% of handle are on OVER (46.5, opened 49.5)

Giants @ Falcons

32.5% of bets and 50.4% of handle are on Giants (+9, opened +9.5)

96% of bets and 82.4% of handle are on Falcons ML (-500)

42.9% of bets and 71% of handle are on OVER (42.5, opened 42.5)

Titans @ Colts

79.5% of bets and 64.8% of handle are on Colts (-3.5, opened –4)

92% of bets and 95.2% of handle are on Colts ML (-190)

52.5% of bets and 58.7% of handle are on UNDER (42.5, opened 42.5)

Lions @ Bears

91% of bets and 90.3% of handle are on Lions (-7, opened –7.5)

95.5% of bets and 94.2% of handle are on Lions ML (-400)

71.7% of bets and 71% of handle are on OVER (47.5, opened 46.5)

Vikings @ Seahawks

70.2% of bets and 67.8% of handle are on Vikings (-3, opened –4.5)

88.4% of bets and 92.2% of handle are on Vikings ML (-150)

23% of bets and 56.9% of handle are on UNDER (42.5, opened 42.5)

Jaguars @ Raiders

32.1% of bets and 58.7% of handle are on Raiders (-2.5, opened –1)

35.8% of bets and 55.7% of handle are on Raiders ML (-135)

55.3% of bets and 75.7% of handle are on UNDER (40.5, opened 39.5)

Patriots @ Bills

89.3% of bets and 92.4% of handle are on Bills (-14, opened –14.5)

97.1% of bets and 92.4% of handle are on Bills ML (-1400)

69.6% of bets and 67.5% of handle are on OVER (46.5, opened 46.5)

49ers @ Dolphins

50.9% of bets and 79.7% of handle are on 49ers (-2, opened –1.5)

53.6% of bets and 62.8% of handle are on 49ers ML (-125)

40.1% of bets and 58.2% of handle are on UNDER (44.5, opened 46.5)

SNF: Buccaneers @ Cowboys

71.5% of bets and 62.3% of handle are on Buccaneers (-4.5, opened –4.5)

89.6% of bets and 88% of handle are on Bucs ML (-200)

62.8% of bets and 58.2% of handle are on OVER (48.5, opened 48.5)

MNF: Saints @ Packers

69.6% of bets and 57.2% of handle are on Packers (-14, opened -14)

96% of bets and 88.4% of handle are on Packers ML (-1200)

71.2% of bets and 73.5% of handle are on OVER (42.5, opened 42.5)

DraftKings

Week 16 NFL best bets for every game

Early games

Falcons -9.5 — Matt Freedman, Fantasy Life