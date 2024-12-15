It’s a terrific slate of Week 15 NFL games today, especially the afternoon slate, which will feature the Buffalo Bills at the Detroit Lions (-2.5, 54.5) in a potential Super Bowl preview.

The Kansas City Chiefs haven’t covered seven straight games, but they are the most-bet side by total bets and total dollars at BetMGM. The public is also loving the Cincinnati Bengals to cover as 5.5-point road favorites at the Tennessee Titans. Tennessee is a putrid 2-11 ATS this season, and 86% of bets at DraftKings Sportsbook (along with 88% at BetMGM) are on the Bengals to cover.

Here are four sharp plays from Joe Brennan over at Prime Sports:

➡️Cardinals -6

➡️Commanders -7.5

➡️Cowboys +2.5

➡️Texans -2.5

Below, I’ve aggregated 50 Week 15 NFL best bets from respected handicappers for you, along with public betting info from DraftKings, BetMGM and ESPN BET. I’ll add more sharp plays from my conversations with oddsmakers in the paid chat throughout the day.

BetMGM Week 15 NFL public betting info

Most bet games (tickets)

Chiefs-Browns Bills-Lions Bengals-Titans

Most bet teams (tickets)

Chiefs -4 Lions -2.5 Bengals -5.5

Most bet teams ($$)

Chiefs -4 Bengals -5.5 Lions -2.5

ESPN BET

Bengals @ Titans

89.9% of bets and 71.6% of handle are on Bengals (-5.5, opened –5)

96.6% of bets and 97.6% of handle are on Bengals ML (-250)

43.9% of bets and 67.5% of handle are on UNDER (46.5, opened 48.5)

Chiefs @ Browns

64.1% of bets and 58.6% of handle are on Chiefs (-4.5, opened –6.5)

89.7% of bets and 92.6% of handle are on Chiefs ML (-225)

60% of bets and 59.2% of handle are on OVER (41.5, opened 42.5)

Ravens @ Giants

64.7% of bets and 54.5% of handle are on Ravens (-16.5, opened -14)

95.7% of bets and 89.8% of handle are on Ravens ML (-1800)

69.9% of bets and 82.2% of handle are on OVER (42.5, opened 43.5)

Commanders @ Saints

74% of bets and 74.9% of handle are on Commanders (-8, opened –7)

92.9% of bets and 93.4% of handle are on Commanders ML (-400)

52.8% of bets and 85.4% of handle are on UNDER (44.5, opened 43.5)

Cowboys @ Panthers

32.7% of bets and 77.9% of handle are on Panthers (-3, opened –1.5)

33.5% of bets and 80.3% of handle are on Panthers ML (-150)

61.3% of bets and 82% of handle are on OVER (42.5, opened 43.5)

Dolphins @ Texans

51.2% of bets and 55.7% of handle are on Dolphins (+2.5, opened +2.5)

35.5% of bets and 56.8% of handle are on Dolphins ML (+130)

81.1% of bets and 82.2% of handle are on OVER (46.5, opened 47.5)

NY Jets @ Jaguars

71.3% of bets and 80.9% of handle are on Jets (-3, opened –3.5)

81.6% of bets and 91.6% of handle are on Jets ML (-170)

52.4% of bets and 69.7% of handle are on UNDER (40.5, opened 40.5)

Buccaneers @ Chargers

53.6% of bets and 59.1% of handle are on Bucs (+3, opened +3)

63.3% of bets and 78.4% of handle are on Chargers ML (-150)

62.2% of bets and 63.3% of handle are on OVER (45.5, opened 46.5)

Steelers @ Eagles

77.9% of bets and 69% of handle are on Steelers (+5.5, opened 4.5)

59.3% of bets and 50.3% of handle are on Eagles ML (-260)

60.6% of bets and 52.7% of handle are on OVER (43.5, opened 44.5)

Bills @ Lions

48.3% of bets and 52.2% of handle are on Bills (+2.5, opened +2.5)

61.9% of bets and 63.5% of handle are on Lions ML (-140)

72.3% of bets and 65.9% of handle are on OVER (54.5, opened 53.5)

Colts @ Broncos

69.5% of bets and 57.6% of handle are on Broncos (-4.5, opened –4.5)

90.6% of bets and 88.9% of handle are on Broncos ML (-210)

50.9% of bets and 55.9% of handle are on OVER (43.5, opened 43.5)

Patriots @ Cardinals

70.9% of bets and 59.9% of handle are on Cardinals (-6, opened –6.5)

94.9% of bets and 86.8% of handle are on Cardinals ML (-275)

36.8% of bets and 82.9% of handle are on OVER (46.5, opened 45.5)

Packers @ Seahawks

60.1% of bets and 53.1% of handle are on Packers (-2.5, opened –2.5)

67.7% of bets and 71.9% of handle are on Packers ML (-140)

74.5% of bets and 67.7% of handle are on OVER (46.5, opened 46.5)

Bears @ Vikings

78.9% of bets and 90.2% of handle are on Vikings (-7, opened –7)

96.7% of bets and 90.5% of handle are on Vikings ML (-320)

74.5% of bets and 69.7% of handle are on OVER (43.5, opened 42.5)

Falcons @ Raiders

79.3% of bets and 71.4% of handle are on Falcons (-5.5, opened –4.5)

94.5% of bets and 87.4% of handle are on Falcons ML (-250)

42.5% of bets and 55.9% of handle are on OVER (44.5, opened 41.5)

DraftKings

Week 15 NFL best bets from sharp handicappers

Early games

Chiefs-Browns UNDER 43.5 — Chris Farley, pro bettor

Chiefs-Browns UNDER 43.5 — Rohit Ponnaiya, Covers