I’m on the road this week, so keeping the Thursday Night Football preview a little briefer than usual.

At several sportsbooks right now, the betting public is slightly backing the underdog Tampa Bay Buccaneers (58% of bets and 53% of money on Bucs +2 at DraftKings) against the Atlanta Falcons tonight.

One oddsmaker told me, “Decent action, no real decision at this point. We’re sitting at Falcons -1.5.”

A couple interesting betting trends from ESPN Stats & Information:

The Buccaneers are 9-1 ATS on the road since the start of the 2023 season, with four straight covers.

Kirk Cousins is 8-3 ATS in prime-time games since 2020. Baker Mayfield is 3-8 ATS in his last 11 prime-time games. The Falcons are 3-9 ATS in their last 12 prime-time games.

Below is some public betting information from DraftKings, BetMGM, FanDuel and BetRivers along with best bets for Bucs-Falcons. I’ll be adding to this file as we approach kickoff.

Good luck tonight!

DraftKings public betting info

BetMGM public betting info

Most bet (tickets) Falcons-Buccaneers player props:

1. Bucky Irving over 43.5 rushing yards

2. Bijan Robinson over 26.5 receiving yards

3. Tyler Allgeier over 33.5 rushing yards

4. Kirk Cousins under 1.5 passing TD

5. Chris Godwin under 64.5 receiving yards

FanDuel

Most Popular Anytime Touchdown Scorers

Mike Evans (+140)

Chris Godwin (+165)

Bijan Robinson (-140)

Popular Player Props

Bijan Robinson 26.5 Receiving Yards - 99% of bets and 98% of handle on the Over

Bijan Robinson 3.5 Receptions - 99% of bets and 99% of handle on the Over

Drake London 5.5 Receptions - 99% of bets and 99% of handle on the Over

BetRivers public betting info

ML: 58% money, 53% tickets on Buccaneers

Spread: 63% money, 71% tickets on Buccaneers

O/U: 77% money, 83% tickets on Over



Most wagered-on player props, by largest % of total game money:

1. Bijan Robinson anytime TD (-137) -- 2.1%

2. Mike Evans anytime TD (+112) -- 1.9%

3. Bijan Robinson u65.5 rush yards (-132) -- 1.2%

4. Rachaad White o31.5 rush yards (-151) -- 1.1%

5. Baker Mayfield anytime TD (+550) -- 1.0%



Most popular player props, by largest % of total game tickets:

1. Mike Evans anytime TD (+112) -- 3.5%

2. Bijan Robinson anytime TD (-137) -- 3.2%

3. Chris Godwin anytime TD (+150) -- 2.2%

4. Drake London anytime TD (+148) -- 1.7%

5. Bucky Irving anytime TD (+135) -- 1.0%



Thursday Night Football best bets

Bucs +1.5 — Jason Logan, Covers