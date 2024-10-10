I got back late last night from Las Vegas, so a short entry today on Thursday Night Football.

At several sportsbooks right now, the betting public is slightly backing the favored San Francisco 49ers (61% of bets and 67% of money on 49ers -3.5 at DraftKings) at the Seattle Seahawks tonight.

Thomas Gable, sportsbook director at The Borgata in New Jersey, texted me, “Pretty balanced action on the side, a little more money on the 49ers. The over opened at 47.5 and has been bet up to 49.5. We have exposure at 48 and 48.5.”

A couple interesting betting trends from ESPN Stats & Information:

The Seahawks are 1-4 ATS this season, tied for worst mark in the NFL. Overs are 4-1 in Seattle’s games.

Brock Purdy has been favored in every one of his 26 regular-season starts entering this week, the longest streak to begin a career in the Super Bowl era. He is 7-1 ATS as a favorite of less than four points.

Below is some public betting information from several sportsbooks, along with 10 best bets for 49ers-Seahawks from respected handicappers. I’ll be adding to this file as we approach kickoff.

Good luck tonight!

DraftKings public betting info

BetMGM public betting info

Most bet (tickets) 49ers-Seahawks player props:

Kenneth Walker over 60.5 rushing yards (-135) Jordan Mason over 82.5 rushing yards (-125) Jordan Mason over 17.5 longest rush (-115) Geno Smith over 13.5 rushing yards (-125) Kenneth Walker over 20.5 receiving yards (-120)

Most bet (tickets) 49ers-Seahawks players to score anytime TD

George Kittle +175 Brandon Aiyuk +150 DK Metcalf +140 Kenneth Walker -120 Deebo Samuel +120

Most bet (tickets) 49ers-Seahawks players to score 1st TD

Kenneth Walker +500 Jordan Mason +400 George Kittle +1000 Deebo Samuel +850 DK Metcalf +1000

BetRivers public betting info

49ers (-3.5, -190 ML) at Seahawks (+155 ML), O/U 49.5

Moneyline: 85% money, 76% tickets on 49ers

Spread: 77% money, 58% tickets on 49ers

Over/Under: 76% money, 68% tickets on Over

Players Props, Ranked by Largest % of Game Money:

1. Kenneth Walker o85.5 total rush & rec. Yards (-114) -- 2.9%

2. Jordan Mason anytime TD (-220) -- 1.5%

3. Jordan Mason u79.5 rush yards (-105) -- 1.1%

4. Kenneth Walker anytime TD (-150) -- 1.1%

5. Kenneth Walker o13.5 rush attempts (-115) -- 1.1%



Players Props, Ranked by Largest % of Game Tickets:

1. Jordan Mason anytime TD (-220) -- 2.8%

2. Kenneth Walker anytime TD (-150) -- 2.3%

3. DK Metcalf anytime TD (+138) -- 2.0%

4. Brandon Aiyuk anytime TD (+125) -- 1.3%

5. Deebo Samuel anytime TD (-106) -- 1.2%

Fanatics

FanDuel

Most Popular Anytime Touchdown Scorers

D.K. Metcalf (+145)

Brandon Aiyuk (+155)

Deebo Samuel (+130)

Popular Player Props and Game Specials

Kenneth Walker III 21.5 Receiving Yards - 99% of bets and 99% of handle on the Over

Jordan Mason 82.5 Rushing Yards - 97% of bets and 94% of handle on the Over

Kenneth Walker III or Jordan Mason to Score the First TD (+200)

George Kittle 48.5 Receiving Yards - 99% of bets and 98% of handle on the Over

Thursday Night Football best bets

49ers 1H -2.5 — Sean Koerner, Action