Thursday Night Football best bets: 49ers-Seahawks
Info from bookmakers and best bets from handicappers for tonight's game
I got back late last night from Las Vegas, so a short entry today on Thursday Night Football.
At several sportsbooks right now, the betting public is slightly backing the favored San Francisco 49ers (61% of bets and 67% of money on 49ers -3.5 at DraftKings) at the Seattle Seahawks tonight.
Ben Fawkes' Sports Betting Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Thomas Gable, sportsbook director at The Borgata in New Jersey, texted me, “Pretty balanced action on the side, a little more money on the 49ers. The over opened at 47.5 and has been bet up to 49.5. We have exposure at 48 and 48.5.”
A couple interesting betting trends from ESPN Stats & Information:
The Seahawks are 1-4 ATS this season, tied for worst mark in the NFL. Overs are 4-1 in Seattle’s games.
Brock Purdy has been favored in every one of his 26 regular-season starts entering this week, the longest streak to begin a career in the Super Bowl era. He is 7-1 ATS as a favorite of less than four points.
Below is some public betting information from several sportsbooks, along with 10 best bets for 49ers-Seahawks from respected handicappers. I’ll be adding to this file as we approach kickoff.
Good luck tonight!
DraftKings public betting info
BetMGM public betting info
Most bet (tickets) 49ers-Seahawks player props:
Kenneth Walker over 60.5 rushing yards (-135)
Jordan Mason over 82.5 rushing yards (-125)
Jordan Mason over 17.5 longest rush (-115)
Geno Smith over 13.5 rushing yards (-125)
Kenneth Walker over 20.5 receiving yards (-120)
Most bet (tickets) 49ers-Seahawks players to score anytime TD
George Kittle +175
Brandon Aiyuk +150
DK Metcalf +140
Kenneth Walker -120
Deebo Samuel +120
Most bet (tickets) 49ers-Seahawks players to score 1st TD
Kenneth Walker +500
Jordan Mason +400
George Kittle +1000
Deebo Samuel +850
DK Metcalf +1000
BetRivers public betting info
49ers (-3.5, -190 ML) at Seahawks (+155 ML), O/U 49.5
Moneyline: 85% money, 76% tickets on 49ers
Spread: 77% money, 58% tickets on 49ers
Over/Under: 76% money, 68% tickets on Over
Players Props, Ranked by Largest % of Game Money:
1. Kenneth Walker o85.5 total rush & rec. Yards (-114) -- 2.9%
2. Jordan Mason anytime TD (-220) -- 1.5%
3. Jordan Mason u79.5 rush yards (-105) -- 1.1%
4. Kenneth Walker anytime TD (-150) -- 1.1%
5. Kenneth Walker o13.5 rush attempts (-115) -- 1.1%
Players Props, Ranked by Largest % of Game Tickets:
1. Jordan Mason anytime TD (-220) -- 2.8%
2. Kenneth Walker anytime TD (-150) -- 2.3%
3. DK Metcalf anytime TD (+138) -- 2.0%
4. Brandon Aiyuk anytime TD (+125) -- 1.3%
5. Deebo Samuel anytime TD (-106) -- 1.2%
Fanatics
FanDuel
Most Popular Anytime Touchdown Scorers
D.K. Metcalf (+145)
Brandon Aiyuk (+155)
Deebo Samuel (+130)
Popular Player Props and Game Specials
Kenneth Walker III 21.5 Receiving Yards - 99% of bets and 99% of handle on the Over
Jordan Mason 82.5 Rushing Yards - 97% of bets and 94% of handle on the Over
Kenneth Walker III or Jordan Mason to Score the First TD (+200)
George Kittle 48.5 Receiving Yards - 99% of bets and 98% of handle on the Over
Thursday Night Football best bets
49ers 1H -2.5 — Sean Koerner, Action