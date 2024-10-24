As usual, Thursday has snuck up on me and it’s time for another NFL game. Tonight, my 5-1 Minnesota Vikings are 3-point favorites at the 2-4 Los Angeles Rams, although some books have recently moved the line to Vikings -2.5.

There’s no question that the betting public has found a side in this one, and they are rolling with Minnesota. At DraftKings, 90% of bets and 84% of the money is on the Vikings -2.5, although the line did open -3 at DK. And at BetMGM, 80% of the bets and 78% of the money is on Minnesota, but the line has remained at -3.

Thomas Gable, sportsbook director at The Borgata in New Jersey, texted me, “Decent advance action. Writing business on the Rams +3. We are probably going to end up needing the Rams, though, come game time.”

Max Meyer, a senior editor at Fanatics Sportsbook, told me that 74% of the bets and 72% of the money is on the Vikings overall to cover, but they just moved the line to Vikings -2.5 (-120) after being at Vikings -3 most of the week. Fanatics opened Minnesota -3.5 and had 77% of the money (and 49% of the bets) on the Rams at that number.

“Vikings to cover the spread has drawn over 2.5 times more bets and 2.5 times more handle than any other wager for this game,” Meyer told me.

Below is some public betting information from several sportsbooks, along with 10 best bets for Vikings-Rams from respected handicappers. I’ll be adding to this file as we approach kickoff.

Good luck tonight!

DraftKings public betting info

BetMGM public betting info

Most bet (tickets) Vikings-Rams player props:

Kyren Williams under 2.5 receptions Jared Verse under 5.5 tackles/assists Aaron Jones over 68.5 rushing yards Justin Jefferson over 26.5 longest reception Cooper Kupp over 6.5 receptions

Most bet (tickets) Vikings-Rams players to score anytime TD

Justin Jefferson -120 MIN Defense/Special Teams +750 Cooper Kupp +125 Aaron Jones -115 Kyren Williams -175

Most bet (tickets) Vikings-Rams players to score 1st TD

Justin Jefferson +550 Aaron Jones +500 Kyren Williams +425 Cooper Kupp +750 Jordan Addison +950

Fanatics

BetRivers

Vikings (-3, -150 ML) at Rams (+120 ML), O/U 48

Moneyline: 93% money, 90% tickets on Vikings

Spread: 79% money, 80% tickets on Vikings

Over/Under: 65% money, 74% tickets



Player props, ranked by largest % of total game handle:

1. Justin Jefferson anytime TD (-143) — 1.5%

2. Kyren Williams anytime TD (-182) — 1.3%

3. Cooper Kupp o6.5 receptions (-137) — 1.2%



Player props, ranked by largest % of total game tickets:

1. Justin Jefferson anytime TD (-143) -- 4.5%

2. Kyren Williams anytime TD (-182) -- 3.5%

3. Aaron Jones anytime TD (-121) -- 3.0%

Thursday Night Football best bets