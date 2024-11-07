Photo by Kvnga on Unsplash

It’s been awhile since we’ve had a legitimately good Thursday Night Football game, but this one tonight should be a doozy. The 6-3 Baltimore Ravens are 6-point home favorites against their AFC North rivals, the 4-5 Cincinnati Bengals. It’s a game that the Bengals desperately need as they try to climb out of an early-season hole in the uber-difficult AFC playoff race, while Baltimore looks to keep rolling behind potential MVP Lamar Jackson.

“We opened Ravens -6 and they’re still at 6.” Thomas Gable, sportsbook director at The Borgata, texted me. “Total has only moved half a point, but we do have more money on the Bengals. It’s decent advance handle, but good two-way action at 6. Little more money on the over. This is a good matchup, and it should be a pretty well-bet game.”

The betting action is split 50-50 in terms of the side at several sportsbooks, with more money on the Ravens to cover at DraftKings, but more money on the Bengals to cover at BetRivers and BetMGM.

A few notable trends from ESPN Stats & Information on the game:

Joe Burrow is 12-3 ATS as an underdog of at least 3 points (16-3 ATS if you include the playoffs)

The Ravens are 8-1 to the over this season, the highest over rate in the NFL this season, including a 4-0 mark when Baltimore faces a team with a losing record

Underdogs of at least 6 points are 24-14 ATS this season

Below is some public betting information from several sportsbooks, along with a bunch of best bets for Bengals-Ravens from respected handicappers. I’ll be adding to this file as we approach kickoff.

Good luck tonight!

BetMGM public betting info

Most bet (tickets) Ravens-Bengals player props

Mike Gesicki over 50.5 receiving yards (-115) Derrick Henry over 18.5 longest rush (-130) Lamar Jackson over passing yards (-130) Justin Tucker over 1.5 field goals (-115) Zay Flowers over 59.5 receiving yards (-125)

Most bet (tickets) Ravens-Bengals players to score anytime touchdown

Mark Andrews +200 Ja’Marr Chase -125 Derrick Henry -300 Zay Flowers +140 Lamar Jackson +150

Most bet (tickets) Ravens-Bengals players to score 1st touchdown

Derrick Henry +325 Ja’Marr Chase +700 Zay Flowers +1000 Mark Andrews +1100 Chase Brown +700

BetRivers

Bengals (+220 ML) at Ravens (-6, -278 ML), O/U 53

Moneyline: 88% money & 83% tickets on Ravens

Spread: 55% money on Bengals, 51% tickets on Ravens

Over/Under: 65% money & 74% tickets on Over

Player props, ranked by largest % of total game handle:

1. Derrick Henry at least 2 TDs (+188) -- 3.2%

2. Derrick Henry anytime TD (-420) -- 1.7%

3. Derrick Henry over 19.5 yds of longest rush (-123) -- 1.6%



Player props, ranked by largest % of total game tickets:

1. Derrick Henry anytime TD (-420) -- 4.4%

2. Ja'Marr Chase anytime TD (-141) -- 2.8%

3. Joe Burrow over 1.5 total TD passes thrown (-165) -- 2.1%

DraftKings

Thursday Night Football best bets