Thursday Night Football best bets: Bengals-Ravens
Info from bookmakers and best bets from sharp handicappers for tonight's game
It’s been awhile since we’ve had a legitimately good Thursday Night Football game, but this one tonight should be a doozy. The 6-3 Baltimore Ravens are 6-point home favorites against their AFC North rivals, the 4-5 Cincinnati Bengals. It’s a game that the Bengals desperately need as they try to climb out of an early-season hole in the uber-difficult AFC playoff race, while Baltimore looks to keep rolling behind potential MVP Lamar Jackson.
“We opened Ravens -6 and they’re still at 6.” Thomas Gable, sportsbook director at The Borgata, texted me. “Total has only moved half a point, but we do have more money on the Bengals. It’s decent advance handle, but good two-way action at 6. Little more money on the over. This is a good matchup, and it should be a pretty well-bet game.”
The betting action is split 50-50 in terms of the side at several sportsbooks, with more money on the Ravens to cover at DraftKings, but more money on the Bengals to cover at BetRivers and BetMGM.
A few notable trends from ESPN Stats & Information on the game:
Joe Burrow is 12-3 ATS as an underdog of at least 3 points (16-3 ATS if you include the playoffs)
The Ravens are 8-1 to the over this season, the highest over rate in the NFL this season, including a 4-0 mark when Baltimore faces a team with a losing record
Underdogs of at least 6 points are 24-14 ATS this season
Below is some public betting information from several sportsbooks, along with a bunch of best bets for Bengals-Ravens from respected handicappers. I’ll be adding to this file as we approach kickoff.
BetMGM public betting info
Most bet (tickets) Ravens-Bengals player props
Mike Gesicki over 50.5 receiving yards (-115)
Derrick Henry over 18.5 longest rush (-130)
Lamar Jackson over passing yards (-130)
Justin Tucker over 1.5 field goals (-115)
Zay Flowers over 59.5 receiving yards (-125)
Most bet (tickets) Ravens-Bengals players to score anytime touchdown
Mark Andrews +200
Ja’Marr Chase -125
Derrick Henry -300
Zay Flowers +140
Lamar Jackson +150
Most bet (tickets) Ravens-Bengals players to score 1st touchdown
Derrick Henry +325
Ja’Marr Chase +700
Zay Flowers +1000
Mark Andrews +1100
Chase Brown +700
BetRivers
Bengals (+220 ML) at Ravens (-6, -278 ML), O/U 53
Moneyline: 88% money & 83% tickets on Ravens
Spread: 55% money on Bengals, 51% tickets on Ravens
Over/Under: 65% money & 74% tickets on Over
Player props, ranked by largest % of total game handle:
1. Derrick Henry at least 2 TDs (+188) -- 3.2%
2. Derrick Henry anytime TD (-420) -- 1.7%
3. Derrick Henry over 19.5 yds of longest rush (-123) -- 1.6%
Player props, ranked by largest % of total game tickets:
1. Derrick Henry anytime TD (-420) -- 4.4%
2. Ja'Marr Chase anytime TD (-141) -- 2.8%
3. Joe Burrow over 1.5 total TD passes thrown (-165) -- 2.1%
DraftKings
Thursday Night Football best bets
