It’s unlikely many people will argue that we have the most enticing Thursday Night Football game ever with the Spencer Rattler-led New Orleans Saints hosting the Bo-Nix led Denver Broncos tonight, but it is still an NFL game — remember that when it’s the middle of next summer. The Broncos are currently 2.5-point favorites with a very low total of 37.

At several sportsbooks right now, the betting public is split on this game. At DraftKings, 50% of bets and 66% of the money is on the Broncos -2.5, while at BetMGM 66% of bets and 79% of money is on Denver to cover.

Thomas Gable, sportsbook director at The Borgata in New Jersey, texted me, “Wagering light at the moment, Broncos laying 2.5. Small lean to the Under, took some respected money at 37.5 on the under. With the two rookie QBs going, it’s not really bringing in a ton of action in advance. Slightly more money on Denver at the moment, but not too big a decision.”

A couple interesting betting trends from ESPN Stats & Information:

Denver is 0-6 ATS in its past six games on short rest (0-3 ATS under Sean Payton)

New Orleans is 1-6 ATS on short rest under Dennis Allen (0-4 ATS since start of last season)

Prime-time unders are 81-52-1 over the last three seasons

Below is some public betting information from several sportsbooks, along with 10 best bets for Broncos-Saints from respected handicappers. I’ll be adding to this file as we approach kickoff.

Good luck tonight!

DraftKings public betting info

BetMGM public betting info

Most bet (tickets) Broncos-Saints player props:

1. Alvin Kamara over 35.5 receiving yards

2. Bo Nix over 189.5 passing yards

3. Foster Moreau over 8.5 receiving yards

4. Troy Franklin over 20.5 receiving yards

5. Alvin Kamara under 68.5 rushing yards

Fanatics

FanDuel

Most Popular Anytime Touchdown Scorers

Alvin Kamara (-120)

Audric Estime (+550)

Bo Nix (+210)

Popular Player Props

Devaughn Vele 31.5 Receiving Yards - 99% of bets and 99% of handle on the Over

Bo Nix 194.5 Passing Yards - 98% of bets and 99% of handle on the Over

Alvin Kamara 4.5 Receptions - 99% of bets and 99% of handle on the Over

Thursday Night Football best bets

Broncos-Saints UNDER 37.5 — Sean Koerner, Action