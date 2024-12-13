We’re still a week away from the College Football Playoff, but there has been plenty of action at sportsbooks for the four first-round games.

I spoke to four oddsmakers this week to get the lowdown on where the early money has come in on the side and total in each game. I can report that respected money came in at several sportsbooks on Indiana +8.5 and +8 (at Notre Dame) and Ohio State -7 (vs. Tennessee).

Below is an action report from my conversations with oddsmakers on the College Football Playoff, along with best bets on the four games from professional college football handicapper Paul Stone.

College Football Playoff Games

No. 10 Indiana at No. 7 Notre Dame (-7.5, 51.5)

Friday, Dec. 20, 8 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN

Seamus Magee, BetMGM trader: “We opened Notre Dame -8.5, sharp money came in at +8.5 to go to -7.5. Money is coming in on Indiana so far, so we may need Notre Dame here, but a ways to go before kickoff.”

Joey Feazel, head CFB trader at Caesars: “Seeing more OVER money, and a decent amount of split Notre Dame on the spread and Indiana on the ML. Opened at 8, now down to 7.5. One of the lower bet games so far, but because it’s a standalone, it’ll take a decent chunk eventually of the handle.”

Paul Stone: “I think Notre Dame is playing as well as anyone in the nation right now, and while I love this Hoosiers story, I’m not sure Gene Hackman is walking through that door on Dec. 20. Irish have a clear advantage on defense and Indiana flopped in its only road test against a marquee opponent, losing 38-15 at Ohio State on Nov. 23. Since losing to Northern Illinois 16-14 in Week 2, Irish have reeled off 10 wins by 30.7 PPG. Only one of those 10 wins during the streak was by less than two touchdowns.”

Bet: Notre Dame -7.5

No. 11 SMU at No. 6 Penn State (-8.5, 54)