I hadn’t been to the Next.io summit in a few years, but it’s become a very good barometer of what’s going on in the sports betting space — especially from a marketing and investment viewpoint — and the conference has really stepped up its game. It’s always been in New York City — which was certainly easier to attend when I was working at ESPN in Connecticut than out in Vegas — but a few years ago it was at a much smaller venue.

This year’s looked and felt bigger, and was headlined by conversations with Stephen A. Smith and Matthew Berry, along with panels involving many executives in the space, including Fanatics Betting and Gaming CEO Matt King.

Between the panels, networking events and various conversations I had, here are a couple things I learned:

Legal sports betting will come to California … but not anytime soon

-North Carolina launched legalized mobile sports betting for eight operators — including Underdog in its first foray into sports betting — on Monday, but it will likely be …