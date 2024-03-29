Public betting info for Friday's MLB games
Where the public is betting in Cardinals-Dodgers, all of today's games
Major League Baseball is back on Friday with a 10-game slate. Can the Cardinals slow down the Dodgers? Will the Athletics start on their march towards going Over 57.5 wins today?
Plenty of intrigue is out there, and below I’ve provided the public betting information from DraftKings Sportsbook on all the games today, along with a free best bet from my guy Danny Burke.
Friday MLB public betting at DraftKings
Lopsided MLB Moneyline sides
96% of bets on Diamondbacks ML -238 (vs. Rockies)
95% of bets on Dodgers ML -225 (vs. Cardinals)
93% of bets on Guardians ML -130 (at Athletics)
83% of bets on Padres ML -155 (vs. SF Giants)
68% of bets on Braves ML -130 (at Phillies)
68% of bets on Marlins ML -135 (vs. Pirates)
Most-bet ML teams (by total bets)
Diamondbacks -238
Dodgers -225
Guardians -130
NY Mets -115
Braves -130
Most-bet ML teams (by total handle)
Diamondbacks -238
Guardians -130
Dodgers -225
Braves …
