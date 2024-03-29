Major League Baseball is back on Friday with a 10-game slate. Can the Cardinals slow down the Dodgers? Will the Athletics start on their march towards going Over 57.5 wins today?

Plenty of intrigue is out there, and below I’ve provided the public betting information from DraftKings Sportsbook on all the games today, along with a free best bet from my guy Danny Burke.

If you’re looking for quotes from oddsmakers about tonight’s March Madness games, that’s right here.

Enjoy!

Friday MLB public betting at DraftKings

Lopsided MLB Moneyline sides

96% of bets on Diamondbacks ML -238 (vs. Rockies)

95% of bets on Dodgers ML -225 (vs. Cardinals)

93% of bets on Guardians ML -130 (at Athletics)

83% of bets on Padres ML -155 (vs. SF Giants)

68% of bets on Braves ML -130 (at Phillies)

68% of bets on Marlins ML -135 (vs. Pirates)

Most-bet ML teams (by total bets)

Diamondbacks -238 Dodgers -225 Guardians -130 NY Mets -115 Braves -130

Most-bet ML teams (by total handle)