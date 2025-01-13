The NFL playoff games this weekend weren’t the most exciting ones we’ve ever witnessed, but home teams went 4-1 against the spread and the lone upset was the Washington Commanders (+3) defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23-20 in a thriller on Sunday night. Unders also went 4-1.

Tonight, the Los Angeles Rams host the Minnesota Vikings (-2.5, 47.5) in a game being played in Glendale, Arizona due to the wildfires still raging in Los Angeles.

The line re-opened Vikings -2.5 after the move was announced, and the betting public has been backing Minnesota, as 68% of wagers and 76% of money are on the Vikings to cover at DraftKings Sportsbook.

I wrote more about NFL home-field advantage and how it’s declined over the years in an article for The Athletic, so be sure to give that a read as well.

Below, I’ve aggregated 12 best bets from respected handicappers on the game, along with public betting info from DraftKings, BetMGM and BetRivers to help you with your wagers.

BetMGM public betting info

Spread: Opened Vikings -1, now -2.5

71% of bets, 67% of $$ on Vikings to cover

Total: Opened 47.5, still 47.5

51% of bets, 56% of $$ on OVER

Most bet player props (tickets)

1. TJ Hockenson over 42.5 receiving yards

2. Puka Nacua over 89.5 receiving yards

3. Justin Jefferson over 87.5 receiving yards

4. Matthew Stafford over 242.5 passing yards

5. Puka Nacua over 2.5 rushing yards

DraftKings

BetRivers

Vikings (-2.5, 47.5) at Rams

ML: 73% money & 66% tickets on Vikings

Spread: 60% money & 57% tickets on Vikings

Over/Under: 78% money & 72% tickets on Over

Most wagered-on player props by largest % of total game handle:

1. Justin Jefferson anytime TD (-130) -- 1.5%

2. Kyren Williams anytime TD (-155) -- 1.3%

3. Puka Nacua anytime TD (+100) -- 0.9%

Most popular player props by largest % of total game tickets:

1. Justin Jefferson anytime TD (-130) -- 7.7%

2. Kyren Williams anytime TD (-155) -- 6.1%

3. Puka Nacua anytime TD (+100) -- 3.0%

Best bets for Vikings-Rams

Rams +2.5 — Stuckey, Action