Thank you for reading Ben Fawkes' Sports Betting Substack — your support allows me to keep doing this work.

If you enjoy Ben Fawkes' Sports Betting Substack, it would mean the world to me if you invited friends to subscribe and join the community. If you refer friends, you will receive benefits that give you special access.

How to participate

1. Share Ben Fawkes' Sports Betting Substack. When you use the referral link below, or the “Share” button on any post, you'll get credit for any new subscribers. Simply send the link in a text, email, or share it on social media with friends.

Refer a friend

2. Earn benefits. When more friends use your referral link to subscribe (free or paid), you’ll receive special benefits.

Get a 1 month comp for 3 referrals

Get a 3 month comp for 10 referrals

Get a 6 month comp for 25 referrals

Visit the leaderboard

To learn more, check out Substack’s FAQ.

Thank you for helping get the word out about Ben Fawkes' Sports Betting Substack!