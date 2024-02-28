It’s a relatively slow time in the sports calendar, as we’re now past the Super Bowl but not yet into college basketball conference tournaments and March Madness. While the sports betting world never sleeps, it’s a good opportunity to present a few storylines that have caught my attention over the past few weeks.

Some of them are directly related to a sport, and some of them are a little more macro and hopefully are interesting to you as a bettor — or just someone wanting to be more knowledgeable in the sports betting space.

Here are four sports betting storylines that caught my eye recently:

What’s going on with UNDERs in the NBA?

Since the NBA All-Star Break, UNDERs in the NBA are a remarkable 38-12-1 (76%). And that includes going 6-6 last Thursday — the first day after the break — making them a scorching 32-6-1 (84%) since last Friday.

Is this due to something tangible like teams playing better defense in the stretch run? Bad teams getting worse to jockey for lottery position? It’s ha…