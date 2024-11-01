Photo by Christina on Unsplash

Week 9 of the NFL season is here, and hopefully we’ll have some more exciting games than the Halloween (far from) classic between the New York Jets and Houston Texans.

The betting public seems to be lining up behind the Washington Commanders laying four points on the road at the New York Giants just down the road from me at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. Assuming that I feel better, it’s a game I actually have tickets for and am excited to see Jayden Daniels in action. The Giants? I don’t particularly feel the need to see them play again, but I guess the Commanders do indeed need an opponent on Sunday afternoon.

Below, I’ve aggregated 30 early Week 9 NFL best bets from respected handicappers for you, along with public betting info from BetRivers and BetMGM. I’ll have much more information — including sharp plays from oddsmakers — in my usual Sunday morning NFL post.

BetMGM Week 9 NFL public betting info

Most bet games (total bets)

Lions -2.5 Commanders -4 Bills -6

Most bet games (total $$)

Commanders -4 Lions -2.5 Bills -6

Week 9 NFL lopsided sides (by total bets)

87% on Bills -6

84% on Broncos +8.5

81% on Commanders -4

76% on Rams -1

74% on Patriots +3.5

72% on Buccaneers +9

68% on Lions -2.5

68% on Eagles -7.5

66% on Bengals -7

66% on Saints -7

BetRivers

Most wagered-on plays by largest % of weekend NFL handle:

1. Commanders -4 at NYG — 5.9%

2. Packers +2.5 vs. DET — 4.3%

3. Bills -6 vs. MIA — 4.0%

4. Ravens ML vs. DEN — 3.9%

5. Bengals -7.5 vs. LV — 3.2%



Most popular plays by largest % of weekend NFL tickets:

1. Eagles ML vs. JAX — 4.2%

2. Ravens ML vs. DEN — 4.1%

3. Bills ML vs. MIA — 3.9%

4. Bengals ML vs. LV — 3.8%

5. Commanders ML at NYG — 3.5%

Strongest spread plays by largest % of game spread handle:

1. Bills -6 vs. MIA — 77.4%

2. Commanders -4 at NYG — 75.1%

3. Bengals -7.5 vs. LV — 72.0%

4. Rams -0.5 at SEA — 71.4%

5. Saints -7 at CAR — 70.4%



Strongest spread plays by largest % of game spread tickets:

1. Commanders -4 at NYG — 80.5%

2. Eagles -7.5 vs. JAX — 79.4%

3. Lions -2.5 at GB — 75.5%

4. Saints -7 at CAR — 69.1%

5. Patriots +3.5 at TEN — 68.6%

Week 9 NFL best bets from handicappers

Early games

Browns +2 — Matt Brown, VSiN

Browns +2 — Matt Youmans, VSiN